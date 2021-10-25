Blue Origin to build a private space station named Orbital Reef Jeff Bezos' space exploration company has revealed plans to build a space station before the end of the decade.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has made strides in recent years to increase efforts in space exploration. In just the last six months, the company has successfully completed two sub-orbital space flights with human crews on board. Now, Blue Origin is laying out its goals for the long term. Blue Origin has announced its plans to build a space station, which it’s calling Orbital Reef, by 2030.

Blue Origin announced its plans to build a space station by the end of the decade in a press release shared earlier today. Named Orbital Reef, the space station is described as “a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station to be built in low Earth orbit.” The company went on to further detail what purpose the station will serve, and what business will take place on board.

Designed to open multiple new markets in space, Orbital Reef will provide anyone with the opportunity to establish their own address on orbit. This unique destination will offer research, industrial, international, and commercial customers the cost-competitive end-to-end services they need including space transportation and logistics, space habitation, equipment accommodation, and operations including onboard crew. The station will start operating in the second half of this decade.

Blue Origin has come under criticism by many, including SpaceX founder Elon Musk, for its space flights not making it to orbit. It will be interesting to see how Blue Origin’s business advances over the next several years, and if it can pull off the space station that it’s envisioning. For more on the latest moves from Blue Origin, stick with us here on Shacknews.