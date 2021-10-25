New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Blue Origin to build a private space station named Orbital Reef

Jeff Bezos' space exploration company has revealed plans to build a space station before the end of the decade.
Donovan Erskine
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has made strides in recent years to increase efforts in space exploration. In just the last six months, the company has successfully completed two sub-orbital space flights with human crews on board. Now, Blue Origin is laying out its goals for the long term. Blue Origin has announced its plans to build a space station, which it’s calling Orbital Reef, by 2030.

Blue Origin announced its plans to build a space station by the end of the decade in a press release shared earlier today. Named Orbital Reef, the space station is described as “a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station to be built in low Earth orbit.” The company went on to further detail what purpose the station will serve, and what business will take place on board.

Blue Origin has come under criticism by many, including SpaceX founder Elon Musk, for its space flights not making it to orbit. It will be interesting to see how Blue Origin’s business advances over the next several years, and if it can pull off the space station that it’s envisioning. For more on the latest moves from Blue Origin, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

