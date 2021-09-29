Elon Musk on Bezos SpaceX lawsuit: 'You cannot sue your way to the moon' Elon Musk chimes in on Jeff Bezos' legal action against his company.

There are several similarities to draw between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Not only are they both filthy rich entrepreneurs with high-ranking positions at some of the world’s biggest companies, but they have both also put a considerable amount of resources into space exploration. It’s that last point that’s been a cause of tension between the two, as Bezos has been taking legal action against Musk’s company, SpaceX. Now, Musk has taken shots back at Bezos in new comments on the situation.

Elon Musk recently made an appearance at CodeCon 2021, an event centered around technology and software. It was here that Musk made comments about Bezos’ behavior. The host of the event asked Musk about the contract that he signed with NASA, which is currently being disputed by the Amazon founder.

“I think he should put more of his energy into getting to orbit,” Musk said, taking a shot at Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight, which was criticized for just barely making it out of our atmosphere and not even reaching orbit. “You can not sue your way to the moon,” he continued, getting a laugh out of the host and audience.

Elon Musk goes on to talk about the rocket used in Bezos’ space expedition. Specifically its shape, which has also been a point of criticism. “If you’re only going to be doing sub-orbital, then your rocket can be sort of shorter.” When asked if the two have had any communication, Musk stated he has not spoken directly to Bezos, but he has aired out his frustrations on Twitter.

With SpaceX commonly regarded as one of the leading companies in space travel, and with Blue Origin a considerable distance behind those efforts, this surely won’t be the last we see of the beef between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.