How to play with friends - Riders Republic Here's how you can play Riders Republic with your friends online.

Riders Republic is out now and delivers a multitude of extreme sporting experiences. Players can bike through rocky trails, snowboard down mountains, and fly a wingsuit through a valley. One of the big draws of the game is being able to team up with friends to take on challenges, or to face off against each other in races. Let’s look at how you can play Riders Republic online with friends.

In order to play online with friends in Riders Republic, you’ll need to complete the game’s tutorial first, which introduces you to the different sporting events and game modes. To play with friends, you’ll need to press the pause button and navigate to the social menu. From the social menu, select friends and then invite your desired friend. Once they accept, they will be placed into your sessions and group. As the group leader, you can select different events for you and your friends to participate in.

Riders Republic includes cross-play for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. If you’re playing with somebody on a different system, you’ll need to add their Ubisoft ID. People that you have as friends on the same platform should already be available in your social menu. If all of your friends are on the same platform, and you aren’t a fan of cross-play, you can also disable it in the settings.

Riders Republic also takes advantage of cross-progression, meaning that you can sign in to your Ubisoft account on different platforms and take your progress and unlocks with you.

That’s how you can play with friends in Riders Republic. If you haven’t checked out the game yet, you can read what we thought about it in our Shacknews preview. For more on Ubisoft’s extreme sporting game, visit the Riders Republic topic page on our website.