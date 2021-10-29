Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 29: Deathloop's first big sale

While it's a holiday weekend and you might be looking for something for the season, you might want to take a look in a different direction this weekend. Just a little less than two months since it was first released, Deathloop is getting its first major sale. That's to celebrate the game's first PvP event, Battle for Blackreef. The event will be going through the weekend, so if you want to jump in, you can grab Deathloop right now for less than $40!

Elsewhere, the major Halloween sales continue for both PlayStation and Xbox. Nintendo is also adding a few sales for the holiday, including its own version of the Diablo Prime Evil Collection.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.