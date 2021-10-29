Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 29: Deathloop's first big sale

While it's a holiday weekend and you might be looking for something for the season, you might want to take a look in a different direction this weekend. Just a little less than two months since it was first released, Deathloop is getting its first major sale. That's to celebrate the game's first PvP event, Battle for Blackreef. The event will be going through the weekend, so if you want to jump in, you can grab Deathloop right now for less than $40!
Elsewhere, the major Halloween sales continue for both PlayStation and Xbox. Nintendo is also adding a few sales for the holiday, including its own version of the Diablo Prime Evil Collection.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aaero - FREE!
- Hover - FREE!
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X/Xbox One] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- MLB The Show [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Shocktober Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Medium [Xbox Series X] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $15.99 (20% off)
- Biomutant - $38.99 (35% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $20.99 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $13.19 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Lost in Random - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (40% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- F1 2021 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $5.99 (80% off)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $2.99 (85% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Deathloop [PS5] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $52.79 (34% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Halloween
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Biomutant - $38.99 (35% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (67% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (45% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $17.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- November Savings
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.59 (59% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $28.04 (67% off)
- Concrete Genie - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- Games Under $15
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Trailmakers - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Last Campfire - $5.99 (60% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Ember - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $11.99 (40% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $3.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Road Redemption - $7.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hell Let Loose [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Kombat X - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PGA Tour 2K21 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Garden Story - $15.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $20.99 (65% off)
- EA Halloween Sale
- Lost in Random - $24.89 (17% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $24.79 (35% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $3.39 (80% off)
- Capcom Halloween Sale
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Spooky Savings
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Last Stop - $19.99 (20% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- West of Dead - $11.99 (40% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $2.99 (90% off)
- Donut County - $3.79 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
