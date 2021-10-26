AMD Q3 2021 earnings results beat expectations, increase Q4 revenue guidance AMD's Q3 2021 earnings report shows strong performance on the back of unrelenting consumer demand.

While most gamers’ exposure to AMD comes by way of their consumer desktop processors and GPUs, the company has its hand in many different pies. For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021, those pies proved to be very lucrative for the Santa Clara-based semiconductor company. AMD released its Q3 2021 earnings report this afternoon, beating expected revenue targets. The company also increased revenue guidance for Q4 on the back of multiple strong quarterly performances.

Q3 revenue for AMD came in at $4.31 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Prior to the release of the earnings report, estimates had AMD’s earnings per share at $0.66 but the company managed to beat expectations at $0.73. The strong Q3 numbers led AMD to offer Q4 revenue guidance of $4.5 billion. Current analyst expectations for AMD have revenue guidance of $4.25 billion.

The company attributes its healthy financial performance to several factors. Sales of its Ryzen CPUs, Radeon desktop GPUs, and Instinct server GPUs continued to flourish, pushing Q3 revenue up 44% year over year. Those numbers were also bolstered by record sales of AMD’s Epyc server hardware and the unrelenting consumer demand for the Xbox Series S|X and PS5 consoles. Both Microsoft and Sony’s newest console hardware are designed around custom AMD silicon.

Positive news for the company is not exclusive to the Summer of 2021. Dating back to Q1 2020, the company’s revenue and earnings per share have been on a linear, upward trajectory, quarter after quarter. While the global chip shortage has affected AMD just as much as other semiconductor companies and reduced the maximum theoretical earnings potential, AMD’s strong product portfolio has offered a steady growth in market share against its primary consumer desktop rivals Intel and NVIDIA.

For more news on the biggest names in tech, from new products to the financial engines that power these companies, make sure to keep stopping by Shacknews.