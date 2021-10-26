GameStop (GME) Web3 Gaming job post increases NFT marketplace speculation GameStop is getting into the world of Blockchain and cryptocurrency according to a new job post.

2021 has certainly been a roller coaster of a year for GameStop from the very beginning. From the stock short squeeze earlier this year, to changes in leadership and in business philosophy, the video game retailer has been one of the most talked-about companies this trip around the sun. GameStop is officially looking to step into the world of Ethereum and NFTs, as the company has posted a new job listing for Web3 gaming.

GameStop lit fire to rumors about it getting into the NFT space with a new job posting to LinkedIn. The post is for a “Head of Web3 Gaming” for its office in Grapevine, Texas. The description of the role is what has people talking.

GameStop is looking for a unique individual who can help accelerate the future of gaming and commerce. In this future, games are the places to go, and play is driven by the things you bring. Future creators won’t just build games but also the components, characters, and equipment. Blockchains will power the commerce underneath. An ideal candidate will have experience across several domains in gaming, content creation, partnerships, game design/development/mechanics, and a general understanding and experience with Ethereum, NFTs, and blockchain based gaming platforms.

There had already been prior indications, but it’s clear that GameStop is looking to go all-in on cryptocurrency and NFTs, and it wants to be on the forefront of this new direction that it’s predicting for the gaming industry. It’s also not the first move of this kind we’ve seen from the company, either. Back in May, GameStop created a website powered by Ethereum and oriented around the distribution of NFTs. For more on the company’s new business ventures, visit the GameStop topic page here on Shacknews.