GameStop (GME) Web3 Gaming job post increases NFT marketplace speculation

GameStop is getting into the world of Blockchain and cryptocurrency according to a new job post.
Donovan Erskine
1

2021 has certainly been a roller coaster of a year for GameStop from the very beginning. From the stock short squeeze earlier this year, to changes in leadership and in business philosophy, the video game retailer has been one of the most talked-about companies this trip around the sun. GameStop is officially looking to step into the world of Ethereum and NFTs, as the company has posted a new job listing for Web3 gaming.

GameStop lit fire to rumors about it getting into the NFT space with a new job posting to LinkedIn. The post is for a “Head of Web3 Gaming” for its office in Grapevine, Texas. The description of the role is what has people talking.

There had already been prior indications, but it’s clear that GameStop is looking to go all-in on cryptocurrency and NFTs, and it wants to be on the forefront of this new direction that it’s predicting for the gaming industry. It’s also not the first move of this kind we’ve seen from the company, either. Back in May, GameStop created a website powered by Ethereum and oriented around the distribution of NFTs. For more on the company’s new business ventures, visit the GameStop topic page here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

