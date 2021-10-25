Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 107 Join Bryan, Rodney, Phil, and Dennis for another week of the best and biggest stores to come out of the competitive gaming scene.

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Wide World of Electronic Sports, all you esports fans. Another week has started so it's time to dish out the biggest stories and hottest takes on all things in competitive gaming. Join our hosts Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers Jr. with special guest Dennis White as they come together to opine at length about the previous week in esports. Of course, no Wide World of Electronic sports would be complete without some off-topic food chat to cap things off.

In today’s episode, the crew takes a look at the FaZe Clan IPO announcement, name changes for Overwatch's most infamous hero, upcoming Twitch Rivals competition, and much much more!

The show begins at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Be there and do it for Shacknews!



The Wide World of Electronic Sports and other Shacknews productions are made possible by support from viewers like you. Thank you for all of your support and your willingness to spend your valuable free time with us. If you would like to support Shacknews programming further, please consider subscribing to our channel. If you have Amazon Prime, you can link your account with Twitch and receive a bonus subs every month. If you enjoy our shows and personalities, tossing us that Prime subscription is an excellent way to do it for Shacknews.