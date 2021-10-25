Watch Dark Souls 3 be beaten Morse Code-style with one button It only took a little over 258,000 button presses to finish Dark Souls 3.

Dark Souls isn't a skill that every player can pick up immediately. For many, it takes dedication, memorization, and intense reflexes. Meanwhile, some people get so good at this Dark Souls thing that a new challenge is needed. For New Zealand streamer Rudeism, he stared down Dark Souls 3 with only one button at the ready and he won.

Rudeism's Dark Souls 3 run with a single button is fascinating for a number of reasons. Considered to be among the more difficult of From Software's titles, the ability to clear the whole thing with Morse Code-like button patterns is something to behold. In total, it took Rudeism just a shade under 258,250 button presses to complete the main campaign. He has noted that he will continue through the DLC content at a later date.

While Rudeism certainly made this look easy, he did want to cap off his efforts by making a note that accessibility options matter, even in a game like Dark Souls. Shortly after completing his run, he made sure to link to AbleGamers' Spawn Together campaign, encouraging his audience to raise money and make a difference for the disabled users of the world.

If you want to check out Rudeism's full Dark Souls 3 run, you can jump over on his Twitch channel. If you're just getting started on your own Dark Souls 3 jourey, here are some tips to follow.