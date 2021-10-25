New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Dark Souls 3 be beaten Morse Code-style with one button

It only took a little over 258,000 button presses to finish Dark Souls 3.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Dark Souls isn't a skill that every player can pick up immediately. For many, it takes dedication, memorization, and intense reflexes. Meanwhile, some people get so good at this Dark Souls thing that a new challenge is needed. For New Zealand streamer Rudeism, he stared down Dark Souls 3 with only one button at the ready and he won.

Rudeism's Dark Souls 3 run with a single button is fascinating for a number of reasons. Considered to be among the more difficult of From Software's titles, the ability to clear the whole thing with Morse Code-like button patterns is something to behold. In total, it took Rudeism just a shade under 258,250 button presses to complete the main campaign. He has noted that he will continue through the DLC content at a later date.

While Rudeism certainly made this look easy, he did want to cap off his efforts by making a note that accessibility options matter, even in a game like Dark Souls. Shortly after completing his run, he made sure to link to AbleGamers' Spawn Together campaign, encouraging his audience to raise money and make a difference for the disabled users of the world.

If you want to check out Rudeism's full Dark Souls 3 run, you can jump over on his Twitch channel. If you're just getting started on your own Dark Souls 3 jourey, here are some tips to follow.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

