New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Tesla (TSLA) tops $1 trillion valuation in intraday trading

Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla vehicles, pushing the company over the $1 trillion market cap.
Donovan Erskine
6

Tesla has been one of the better-performing companies over the past several years, as more consumers and manufacturers alike begin to adopt electric vehicles. Most recently, Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles. Not only was this excellent news for the electric vehicle manufacturer, it also pushed Tesla (TSLA) past the $1 trillion valuation milestone.

It was on October 25 that we learned that Hertz had placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles. The car rental company plans to offer the vehicles as a part of its service in The United States and across Europe. This announcement meant great news for Tesla’s (TSLA) stock, as shares soared following the news. It was enough for the company to reach a $1 trillion valuation, putting it in exclusive company. Only Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon have hit the $1 trillion dollar market cap.

At its peak, Tesla (TSLA) shares hit $998, a new record for the company. Hertz order is the biggest order of electric vehicles ever placed and will bring in approximately $4.2 billion for Tesla. Hertz plans to add the new Tesla vehicles to its fleet at some point in 2022.

Tesla has seen some exceptional performance despite issues caused by the pandemic. Just earlier this week, the company stated that the chip shortage was a leading cause of production issues, despite beating expectations in its Q3 2021 earnings report.

Tesla’s valuation didn’t remain at $1 trillion for very long, but it hit the rare milestone nonetheless. This news is not only a big deal for Tesla and its shareholders, but for the future of electric vehicles in general. For more on Tesla and its business ventures, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 25, 2021 11:18 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tesla (TSLA) tops $1 trillion valuation in intraday trading

    • drodver legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 25, 2021 12:38 PM

      100,000 cars seems like a lot, is that a lot?

      • ryuuseki legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 25, 2021 12:47 PM

        There are 2,627 Hertz locations in the United States as of October 06, 2021. That would work out to 38 per location in the US. That seems high, but 1600 of those locations are at airports, where 40 cars doesn't seem so high. Presumably not every car is being rented and some percentage are being held as fleet backup when one gets damaged/requires service etc. There are apparently 12000 hertz locations worldwide, but I doubt these cars are internationally destined.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 25, 2021 2:04 PM

          I am also thinking they may focus in areas where the supercharger network is more fully rolled out

        • Beady legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 25, 2021 2:05 PM

          12000 hertz can be written as 12Khz

          /Useless exponent bot

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 25, 2021 2:10 PM

        Toyota Camry I think is the best selling car (not suv or truck) in the US and does about 300k a year- so yeah 100k order is a lot. Add that to the retail sales and the model 3 will probably be one of the best selling Sedans in the US next year- assuming they can manufacture them.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 25, 2021 2:13 PM

          The factory they're building here in Austin is absolutely massive. I could believe it from them once it's up and running.

    • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 25, 2021 2:05 PM

      Selling all my TSLA last year was a poor choice

Hello, Meet Lola