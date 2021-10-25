Watch the Citadel Securities vs SEC court case testimony here Here's how you can watch the Citadel Securities vs SEC testimony.

Citadel Securities decided to sue the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following the latter’s move to approve a new form of trading stocks at IEX Group Inc. Citadel Securities is stating that the decision undermines its markets and harms its investors. The case is being taken to the Court of Appeals in Washington D.C., where judges will rule on the matter. The testimonies are being broadcast online and you can listen to Citadel Securities make its case against the SEC.

The Citadel Securities vs SEC testimony was streamed live and uploaded as a video to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit YouTube channel on October 25, 2021. Just around the 55-minute mark, the testimony begins. You can hear from both sides, and get an overall introduction to the case.

“The SEC failed to properly consider the costs and burdens imposed by this proposal that will undermine the reliability of our markets and harm tens of millions of retail investors,” said a spokesperson for Citadel Securities in an email obtained by Reuters.

That’s how you can watch the Citadel Securities vs SEC court case testimony. It will be an interesting case to follow, as it could have some big ramifications for the business world. For more on the latest stories on the stock market, Shacknews has you covered.