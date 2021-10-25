New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Watch the Citadel Securities vs SEC court case testimony here

Here's how you can watch the Citadel Securities vs SEC testimony.
Donovan Erskine
1

Citadel Securities decided to sue the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following the latter’s move to approve a new form of trading stocks at IEX Group Inc. Citadel Securities is stating that the decision undermines its markets and harms its investors. The case is being taken to the Court of Appeals in Washington D.C., where judges will rule on the matter. The testimonies are being broadcast online and you can listen to Citadel Securities make its case against the SEC.

Watch the Citadel Securities vs SEC court case testimony here

The Citadel Securities vs SEC testimony was streamed live and uploaded as a video to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit YouTube channel on October 25, 2021. Just around the 55-minute mark, the testimony begins. You can hear from both sides, and get an overall introduction to the case.

“The SEC failed to properly consider the costs and burdens imposed by this proposal that will undermine the reliability of our markets and harm tens of millions of retail investors,” said a spokesperson for Citadel Securities in an email obtained by Reuters.

That’s how you can watch the Citadel Securities vs SEC court case testimony. It will be an interesting case to follow, as it could have some big ramifications for the business world. For more on the latest stories on the stock market, Shacknews has you covered.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola