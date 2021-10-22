Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 22: First Halloween deals

Nothing ushers in the Halloween spirit better than a 9-foot-tall vampire lady, threatening to torture you for eternity. It's been a minute since Resident Evil: Village released and Capcom held out a good, long while before giving it its first major discount. Here it is, though, as players can save a good chunk of change by picking it up from Steam, the Humble Store, or Gamersgate.

Elsewhere, Humble also has some outstanding bundles this week, including a cool Paradox Strategy bundle and a phenomenal fighting game bundle. The Epic Games Store has started up its Halloween Sale with games like Hitman 3, Chivalry 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Fallout 76's Bombs Drop Day is happening right now, so discounts on the full Fallout franchise can be found throughout the PC gaming space, including Steam, GOG.com, and Green Man Gaming. Lastly, don't overlook the serenity of just flying across the world and take a look at Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has a nice discount over on Steam.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Pay $8.99 for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Lockdown. These activate on UPlay.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, GARAGE: Bad Trip, Textorcist, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future '88, and Siberia 3. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Victoria 2, Knights of Pen and Paper 2, and Ice Lakes. Pay more than the average $9.51 to get Tyranny, the Crusader Kings 2: Dynasty Starter Pack (the Crusader Kings 2 base game is free on Steam), and Prison Architect (w/Island Bound and Psych Ward: Warden's Edition DLC packs). Pay $18 to also receive Imperator: Rome, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, and Empire of Sin. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for One Finger Death Punch 2. Pay more than the average $11.82 to get Slap City and Mortal Kombat XL. Pay $12 to also receive Killer Instinct, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, and SoulCalibur 6 (w/Humble Store coupons for both Season Passes). These activate on Steam.

