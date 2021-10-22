Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 22: First Halloween deals

Nothing ushers in the Halloween spirit better than a 9-foot-tall vampire lady, threatening to torture you for eternity. It's been a minute since Resident Evil: Village released and Capcom held out a good, long while before giving it its first major discount. Here it is, though, as players can save a good chunk of change by picking it up from Steam, the Humble Store, or Gamersgate.
Elsewhere, Humble also has some outstanding bundles this week, including a cool Paradox Strategy bundle and a phenomenal fighting game bundle. The Epic Games Store has started up its Halloween Sale with games like Hitman 3, Chivalry 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Fallout 76's Bombs Drop Day is happening right now, so discounts on the full Fallout franchise can be found throughout the PC gaming space, including Steam, GOG.com, and Green Man Gaming. Lastly, don't overlook the serenity of just flying across the world and take a look at Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has a nice discount over on Steam.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Connect and save! Subscribe to Epic Games emails and you'll receive a $10 Epic Coupon so that you can save on a future purchase! Offer ends November 15!
- Among the Sleep Enhanced Edition - FREE until 10/28
- Halloween Sale
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $31.99 (20% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Game Store's Halloween Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
Pay $8.99 for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Lockdown. These activate on UPlay.
- GRID 2019 Edition [Steam] - $2.49 (90% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $50.99 (15% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.19 (77% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.79 (56% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Project Wingman [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dodgeball Academia [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $13.49 (70% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.79 (74% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics [Steam] - $5.09 (66% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $36.17 (40% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.99 (78% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.99 (78% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.89 (56% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $14.17 (69% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $31.49 (37% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (93% off)
GOG.com
- The Forgotten City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Road 96 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Balur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - $4.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code OCT15 to save 15% off of regularly-priced titles. Restrictions apply.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.50 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Fallout Classics Collection [Steam] - $5.10 (74% off)
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $9.20 (54% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [UPlay] - $24.08 (66% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [UPlay] - $52.03 (53% off)
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition - $25.50 (57% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $11.20 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, GARAGE: Bad Trip, Textorcist, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future '88, and Siberia 3. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Victoria 2, Knights of Pen and Paper 2, and Ice Lakes. Pay more than the average $9.51 to get Tyranny, the Crusader Kings 2: Dynasty Starter Pack (the Crusader Kings 2 base game is free on Steam), and Prison Architect (w/Island Bound and Psych Ward: Warden's Edition DLC packs). Pay $18 to also receive Imperator: Rome, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, and Empire of Sin. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for One Finger Death Punch 2. Pay more than the average $11.82 to get Slap City and Mortal Kombat XL. Pay $12 to also receive Killer Instinct, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, and SoulCalibur 6 (w/Humble Store coupons for both Season Passes). These activate on Steam.
- Halloween Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Bundle [Steam/Epic] - $49.05 (42% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Halloween Sale.
- Devolver Publisher Sale
- Death's Door [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Devolver Publisher Sale.
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam/Ep] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
Origin
- Madden NFL 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $24.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $15.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Microsoft Flight Simulator - $47.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil: Village - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Steam Tabletop Fest: RPG Edition
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $21.99 (45% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $29.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- GreedFall - $13.99 (60% off)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $5.09 (66% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Tabletop Fest.
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/25 @ 10AM PT)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEK until 10/25)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Bigfoot [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Fling to the Finish [Steam Early Access] - $9.89 (34% off)
- DUSK - $9.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $23.99 (20% off)
- Road 96 - $15.96 (20% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 22: First Halloween deals