Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 22: Halloween sales have begun

Halloween is starting up early. It isn't for another nine days, but PlayStation is already getting into the spirit with its Halloween Sale, while Xbox is doing the same with its Shocktober Sale. A slew of horror-themed games (or games with spooky-themed holiday DLCs) are all on sale, but there are a few items of interest to check out. The Diablo Prime Evil collection marks the first opportunity to get Diablo 2: Resurrected at a discount and get a nice Diablo 3 tacked on as a bonus. Plus, enjoy the latest from Resident Evil, as the Halloween sales mark the first major discount for Village. Even Nintendo has a discounted Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrected if you look deep enough into its sale titles. Grab any of those or whatever else strikes your fancy. (I'd personally take a look at that first major discount for Lost in Random if you want to get your creepy Burton-esque vibe going.)
Elsewhere, it's that time of year again. The squeaking of sneakers on the hardcourt, ill-advised three-point shots, team chemistry starting off at a 10 and gradually degrading into a 3 or a 2 over the course of a long year, and the blissful banter of the Inside the NBA crew. Yes, basketball has tipped off, once again. That means the newest NBA 2K is out, too, and it's already got its first sale. Since next-gen consoles are the only way to experience the true next-gen gameplay (don't get mad at me, PC players, I'm not the publisher saying PC is a current-gen platform), you'll probably want to consider picking up that PS5 or Xbox Series X version of NBA 2K22.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aaero - FREE!
- Hover - FREE!
- NBA 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $38.49 (45% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Shocktober Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Medium [Xbox Series X] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $15.99 (20% off)
- Biomutant - $38.99 (35% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $20.99 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $13.19 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Shocktober Sale.
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Lost in Random - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (40% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- F1 2021 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Publisher Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - $7.49 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Halloween
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Biomutant - $38.99 (35% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (67% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (45% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $17.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
- Extended Play
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.59 (59% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
- Games Under $20
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR required] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- UNO Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hell Let Loose [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Kombat X - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PGA Tour 2K21 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- NBA 2K22 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $20.99 (65% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.57 (60% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ubisoft Spooky Savings
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $8.99 (25% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $13.99 (30% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
