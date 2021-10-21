343i details Halo Infinite's PC-specific features and enhancements Today, the team at 343 Industries shared new details about the upcoming PC version of Halo Infinite.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, millions of eyes are on 343 Industries and the Xbox Gaming Division. This year will see the launch of the next major release in the Halo franchise and the future of the series and the Xbox ecosystem itself has a lot riding on its success. Today, the team outlined what PC gamers can expect from Halo Infinite when it arrives in a few weeks, including details on ultrawide support and configurable controls.

The team at 343 Industries covers all the aspects of the upcoming PC version of the game in a new blog post. The main feature callouts include full support for ultrawide displays, along with a fully customizable HUD so players can get all the necessary information into the right position on their screens. Cinematics will also support ultrawide resolutions. Also on the feature list are adjustable field-of-view controls, support for refresh rates over 60Hz, and some unnamed graphical options.

The blog also heavily touts a partnership between Microsoft and AMD for the launch of Halo Infinite. 343 and AMD have partnered to build a few special models of the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards that are adorned in green Spartan armor paint with gold adornments, A blue light will be included to mimic the AI slot on the back of Master Chief’s helmet. Interested parties are instructed to follow both the Radeon Gaming and Halo Twitter accounts for details on how to enter a contest to win the Halo-themed graphics cards at a later date.

343 also mentioned that they plan to bring ray tracing features to Halo Infinite in partnership with AMD, but this is not expected to arrive with the launch of the game and will likely come later in 2022. The development team says they will be sharing more information on ray tracing features at a later date. Finally, Halo Infinite will integrate with Razer Synapse RGB software to provide customized lighting effects while you play. Tight integration with Steam and Discord is also promised.

The PC version of Halo Infinite is finally taking shape and will likely be a hot ticket when the game launches in a few weeks. For more information on the PC version of Halo Infinite and all the news surrounding the biggest Xbox game launch of 2021, keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.