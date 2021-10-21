Razer Zephyr RGB smart mask is now available for purchase Fans begged Razer to put its RGB mask concept up for sale and now it's finally available as of RazerCon 2021.

It wasn’t very long ago that Razer revealed the concept for a new RBG “smart mask” at CES 2021. In the very thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally named “Project Hazel” was an idea that caught the love and attention of viewers around the world, so much so that Razer decided to turn it into an official thing. Now, having officially named it the Razer Zephyr, the official version of the mask is ready to go out to those who want to buy it. As of RazerCon 2021, Razer’s RGB smart mask is officially available for purchase.

Razer announced the availability of the Zephyr smart mask during the festivities of RazerCon 2021 on October 21, 2021. Up for purchase on its own product page on Razer’s website now, the Zephyr is available in a variety of options. The mask is available by itself for $99.99 USD and comes with two N95 Grade filters installed, but you can also buy a bundle that has three replacement Zephyr filters for $149.99. You can also buy a 10-pack of the replacement filters for $29.99.

Not only does the mask use N95 Grade filters, but it also features a translucent face shield so you can better interact with people. The mask’s filter system also has fans built in that run at two speeds (4200/6200 RPM) to provide constant airflow and circulation. Finally, the mask has built in RGB lighting and you can customize your colors and look with the Razer Zephyr app.

The situation with COVID-19 may not be as dire as it was when Zephyr was first announced as Project Hazel at CES 2021, but there’s still arguably a need for such a thing. Whether you’re using it for safety or as a fashion statement, the Razer Zephyr has finally arrived, bringing a little Razer-centric style to health and safety.