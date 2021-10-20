New World Update 1.03 patch notes brings server transfers If you've been looking to move between servers, New World Update 1.03 is what you've been waiting for. Check out the full patch notes here.

New World continues to be one of the most promising hits Amazon Game Studios has had in it’s endeavors thanks to a major influx of players right from launch day. The game still has things to be desired though. Fortunately, one of those things was answered in the latest update. New World Update 1.03 has launched and with it comes server transfers. You can check out the full patch notes right here.

New World Update 1.03 patch notes

New World Update 1.03 launched on October 20, 2021 and its patch notes were dropped on the game’s site on the same day. The headliner of this update is server transfers, allowing you to move your character between servers if you want. There is a process and some restrictions, but if you’ve been waiting to get together on the same server as your pals, this update will allow it. There are other additions, balance tweaks, and bug fixes as well. You can check out the full patch notes below:

General

Implemented final pieces of the server transfer framework.

Added improvements to the World selection UI.

Added clearer messaging when a player is kicked due to going AFK or violating the EAC.

Added clearer messaging when stacked discounts are present, such as territory standing and faction discounts on property taxes.

Implemented back-end changes to help our team investigate concerns around the client performance in War.

Adjusted the respawn timer on Boatswain Ambrose and various other elite enemies throughout the world.

In The Depths, Players must now be in the arena to damage Thorpe.

An error message now appears when players attempt to buy their own items in the Trading Post.

Reverted a chest/loot change from update 1.0.2 that was causing too many refining reagents to roll from chests.

Adjusted the volume on the Amazon Games splash screen.

Armor is limited to 1 skill perk per piece.

Added general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings.

Dyes are now removed from items upon trade with a warning message present.

The Time to Declare War" timer now visually pauses to make it clear when an Invasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. Territory remains in a Conflict state after Invasions, and War can be declared.

Bug Fixes

General Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with the T4 and T5 azoth staffs— go close those high level portals!

Fixed an issue causing the abandoning event notification to persist.

Fixed a housing UI issue. The UI will now correctly shows that property taxes are subject to the full price of the home, and not impacted by the first time home buyer discount.

Fixed issues with early game spawning. The watchtower respawn point is replaced by the Settlement after it has been discovered. Players no longer incorrectly respawn at a Watchtower after selecting to respawn at a Settlement.

Fixed various localization issues throughout the game.

Fixed an issue where not all items for Town Projects were consumed when completing the mission.

Resolved login errors that prevented players from accessing their character.

Fixed an issue that caused Arena keys to not drop as intended.

Fixed an issue that caused the Runic Bear armor to not be appropriately dyed during Wars.

Fixed a pet placement issue. Pets placed in an otherwise empty house now remain in the home after the player logs out, instead of returning the pet to the player’s inventory.

AP Southeast servers now display the correct time zone in-game.

Fixed an issue that caused Company invites to persist after decline/accept.

Fixed an issue that caused Rajah spawns to stack forever - one big cat at a time, please!

Update: Our team was able to include a few other urgent fixes into this week's update. The following issues have been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused holding and dragging around the client while in windowed mode to constantly retrigger invincibility.

Fixed an issue that caused taxes to not go into the controlling company’s treasury.

Fixed an issue that caused penalty length for suspensions and bans to say “Over a year”.

Fixed issues with companies not receiving some territory taxes.

Additionally, we discovered that our fix for the issue with titles and achievements not always updating correctly will need some additional work, and we've removed it from the list. We'll continue to work on a fix for this issue, and many more, to release in future updates.

Speculative Fixes

The fixes listed below are tentative fixes and mitigations. Our goal is to get these changes out and see if issues persist, so we can continue to work on them and address in a future update if necessary.

Worked to fix an issue where Wars and Invasions kicked off earlier than scheduled.

Worked to fix an issue where not all settlement stations upgrade as intended when town projects are completed.

Players should no longer become stuck when entering or exiting an instance. If a player reconnects and their character is dead, the respawn screen is open with respawn options available. Players who are currently stuck need to contact customer support to have their character unstuck.

That covers the patch notes for New World Update 1.03. Be sure to stay tuned to our New World coverage for further updates or guides to help you along your way.