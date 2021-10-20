No Man's Sky Expedition Four: Emergence brings cursed worms & cults this Halloween The scourge of Titan Worms has defiled planets in No Man's Sky and you're going to learn the dark secrets behind it in this new seasonal expedition.

Space is a perfectly suited place for fear: fear of the unknown, fear of hostile creatures, etc. And No Man’s Sky has dabbled in the concept in the past, but this Halloween season, it’s dipping its toes into spooky scary space in a more elaborate way than ever before. Titan Worms are out there ravaging planets and an expedition awaits you to both clear the infestations and dig into the truth behind them in No Man’s Sky Expedition Four: Emergence.

Hello Games announced No Man’s Sky’s latest Expedition as part of its seasonal spooky festivities on October 20, 2021. Expedition Four: Emergence is an all-new explorable narrative in the universe full of twists, turns, and dark themes. The aforementioned Titan Worms are ruining worlds and your journey will allow you to stop them and cleanse the infested planets of the cursed dust they give off. Your journey will lead you to the trail of a dark cult and the secrets they hide.

No Man’s Sky Expedition Four: Emergence comes alongside a mini update for the game. Sandworms have been diversified to appear in more varied forms. Moreover, getting to the end of Emergence will allow you to collect exclusive rewards that will be accessible on any platform tied to your account through cross-progression. You can even learn to tame and ride Sandworms when everything is said and done! These daunting creatures will make for awesome mounts and you can feed, pet, and explore the universe with them.

No Man’s Sky has continued to be a game that keeps on giving with solid updates such as these. If you’re looking to get some spook on in space, then Expedition Four: Emergence looks like a prime way to go about it. Be sure to check out our other No Man’s Sky coverage for further updates and content as well.