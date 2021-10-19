New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marcus Lehto to develop first-person games at new EA studio in Seattle

The man known as the "father of the Master Chief" will be the Game Director of a new studio at EA.
Sam Chandler
1

There are a lot of great developers in the games industry, with many names evoking strong memories from gamers. One such developer is Marcus Lehto, one of the devs responsible for the creation of Halo. And now, Marcus Lehto has joined EA as a Game Director of a new studio, where his team will be creating first-person titles once more.

Announced on October 19 via Twitter, Marcus Lehto has joined Electronic Arts as a Game Director of a new studio. Lehto revealed that the studio will focus on creating first-person games. That’s not a whole lot to go on, and “first-person” could refer to shooters, horrors, puzzle games or some other section of the genre. Considering this studio is still being created, there’s a good chance we’re not going to hear what Lehto is working on for quite a while. This new studio is one of two new studios that EA is creating.

Marcus Lehto is arguably best known for his work on Halo: Combat Evolved and is often lovingly referred to as the “father of the Master Chief”. His work on Halo saw the game become a household name for Microsoft’s Xbox console, spawning numerous sequels, spin-offs, TV series, books and other forms of media.

Recently, Lehto helmed V1 Interactive alongside co-founder of SOCOM: US Navy Seals, Mike Gutmann. The studio’s first game, Disintegration, did not garner great reviews. However, Lehto has a fabled history in the video game industry and, with EA’s oversight, fans of his work will no doubt be waiting with baited breath to see what his new team is working on.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

