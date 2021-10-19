Marcus Lehto to develop first-person games at new EA studio in Seattle The man known as the "father of the Master Chief" will be the Game Director of a new studio at EA.

There are a lot of great developers in the games industry, with many names evoking strong memories from gamers. One such developer is Marcus Lehto, one of the devs responsible for the creation of Halo. And now, Marcus Lehto has joined EA as a Game Director of a new studio, where his team will be creating first-person titles once more.

Announced on October 19 via Twitter, Marcus Lehto has joined Electronic Arts as a Game Director of a new studio. Lehto revealed that the studio will focus on creating first-person games. That’s not a whole lot to go on, and “first-person” could refer to shooters, horrors, puzzle games or some other section of the genre. Considering this studio is still being created, there’s a good chance we’re not going to hear what Lehto is working on for quite a while. This new studio is one of two new studios that EA is creating.

Hey everyone, I’m very excited to announce that I’ve joined @EA as a Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games. I can’t wait to share more about what we’re creating! pic.twitter.com/GnfVFNLSaW — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) October 19, 2021

Marcus Lehto is arguably best known for his work on Halo: Combat Evolved and is often lovingly referred to as the “father of the Master Chief”. His work on Halo saw the game become a household name for Microsoft’s Xbox console, spawning numerous sequels, spin-offs, TV series, books and other forms of media.

Recently, Lehto helmed V1 Interactive alongside co-founder of SOCOM: US Navy Seals, Mike Gutmann. The studio’s first game, Disintegration, did not garner great reviews. However, Lehto has a fabled history in the video game industry and, with EA’s oversight, fans of his work will no doubt be waiting with baited breath to see what his new team is working on.