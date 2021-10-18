Unboxing & Review: VZR Model One Headset Our video editor Greg Burke goes one-on-one with VZR's flagship gaming headset.

Nearly as crucial as a gamepad or a mouse, gaming headsets have become the de facto standard for gaming audio over the last decade. As new games and technology continue to push the limits of sound in games, the majority of players prefer to listen with headphones. While many users will be happy with the cheapest options available, other customers may be on the look for something more premium. This is where VZR’s Model One headset comes in.

Shacknews video guru and all-around tech aficionado Greg Burke got a chance to get a closer look at the Model One. The company sent along a unit and Greg captures the unboxing and first impressions in the video embed below.

VZR’s mission is to bring ‘Winning Sound to All’. With the Model One, they are making audiophile-quality sound accessible to users who will wear them for competitive gaming, professional audio production, simply listening to their favorite music - or all three in the same day.

The VZR Model One is the result of years of research and is a marvel of acoustic engineering. Every component has been optimized to deliver class-besting performance, and the Model One features the debut of a ground-breaking, proprietary, and patented innovation called CrossWave that truly sets it apart from competitor products. The VZR Model One ships with a carrying case, detachable boom mic, headset cables with inline mic and mute switch, 1m extension cable, quarter-inch audio adapter, PC breakout cable, and quick start guide.

