Minecraft Bedrock & Java Editions coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November Both versions of the Mojang classic are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Some might take for granted that Minecraft has been around for a decade and can be played on just about any platform. However, it's not a free-to-play game. It still costs money to jump in. However, that's about to change for Xbox Game Pass users. During Saturday's Minecraft Live show, it was revealed that both Minecraft's Bedrock and Java Editions would be available as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

It won't be long before Xbox Game Pass for PC owners can jump into Minecraft. The Mojang classic will be available to pick up in November.

Developing...