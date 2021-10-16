New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Minecraft Bedrock & Java Editions coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November

Both versions of the Mojang classic are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Some might take for granted that Minecraft has been around for a decade and can be played on just about any platform. However, it's not a free-to-play game. It still costs money to jump in. However, that's about to change for Xbox Game Pass users. During Saturday's Minecraft Live show, it was revealed that both Minecraft's Bedrock and Java Editions would be available as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

It won't be long before Xbox Game Pass for PC owners can jump into Minecraft. The Mojang classic will be available to pick up in November.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola