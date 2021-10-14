New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

MOBA Network acquires ResetEra gaming forum for $4.5 million

The infamous gaming forum is changing ownership following a new acquisition.
Donovan Erskine
2

ResetEra has only been around for 4 years but has already built up a reputation as one of the most notable forums in gaming. From fascinating discussions that influence conversations around the gaming industry, to being the source for major leaks and news breaks, ResetEra has been a great forum to follow. While the forum isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, it’s going to be changing ownership. Owner Cerium is selling ResetEra to MOBA Network for a whopping $4.5 million.

Cerium, the former sole owner of ResetEra, announced the sale of the forum in a post in the morning hours of October 14, 2021. Here, he explained that he would no longer be the operator of the website, and reassured users that their experience wouldn't be all that different from previous ownership.

“The pressure of being the sole owner of ResetEra has always remained,” Cerium said. “However, and personal health concerns have made it increasingly difficult to shoulder that on my own. I've wrestled with this decision for a long time now, but when I'm honest with myself I know I won't be able to keep doing this forever. The right thing to do was to find a responsible buyer for the site.” Cerium says that there were months of discussion and negotiation leading up to the sale of ResetEra.

MOBA Network is a Sweden-based company that operates a series of forums dedicated to esports and the gaming world at large. MOBA Network CEO Björn Mannerqvist also released a statement following the news. “ResetEra.com is another step in our strategy to grow through acquisitions and create more relevant communities with attractive, growing target groups that many companies want to expose themselves to.”

With how significant ResetEra has been for gaming communities over the past four years, it will be interesting to see how the site and its users move forward under new ownership. For more on the business dealings within the gaming world, stick with Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola