MOBA Network acquires ResetEra gaming forum for $4.5 million The infamous gaming forum is changing ownership following a new acquisition.

ResetEra has only been around for 4 years but has already built up a reputation as one of the most notable forums in gaming. From fascinating discussions that influence conversations around the gaming industry, to being the source for major leaks and news breaks, ResetEra has been a great forum to follow. While the forum isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, it’s going to be changing ownership. Owner Cerium is selling ResetEra to MOBA Network for a whopping $4.5 million.

Cerium, the former sole owner of ResetEra, announced the sale of the forum in a post in the morning hours of October 14, 2021. Here, he explained that he would no longer be the operator of the website, and reassured users that their experience wouldn't be all that different from previous ownership.

“The pressure of being the sole owner of ResetEra has always remained,” Cerium said. “However, and personal health concerns have made it increasingly difficult to shoulder that on my own. I've wrestled with this decision for a long time now, but when I'm honest with myself I know I won't be able to keep doing this forever. The right thing to do was to find a responsible buyer for the site.” Cerium says that there were months of discussion and negotiation leading up to the sale of ResetEra.

MOBA Network is a Sweden-based company that operates a series of forums dedicated to esports and the gaming world at large. MOBA Network CEO Björn Mannerqvist also released a statement following the news. “ResetEra.com is another step in our strategy to grow through acquisitions and create more relevant communities with attractive, growing target groups that many companies want to expose themselves to.”

With how significant ResetEra has been for gaming communities over the past four years, it will be interesting to see how the site and its users move forward under new ownership. For more on the business dealings within the gaming world, stick with Shacknews.