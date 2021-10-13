Analysts say Apple iPhone 13 supply is feeling chip shortage pressure It's not being estimated that the supply of the iPhone 13 is being impacted by the ongoing chip shortage.

The ongoing chip shortage has defined conversations in the tech, gaming, and automotive businesses for over a year now. From PS5s and Nvidia GPUs to the latest vehicles from Tesla, the pandemic’s strain on chip production has been felt across a number of markets. One major company that’s been able to skate by thus far has been Apple. However, it looks like that may no longer be the case. New reports from analysts state that the iPhone 13’s supply is being limited due to the chip shortage.

A financial report from Bloomberg alleges that Apple is now one of several companies that’s been forced to slow down on its production due to the chip shortage. According to the report, Apple may soon reduce its 2021 production goals for the iPhone 13 by a whopping 10 million units. The biggest company in the world had been able to secure chips even when they became scarce during the pandemic, but that run seems to be nearing its end. Apple will now have to make production adjustments just like most other manufacturers have.

“They have huge power in terms of their ability to source semiconductors as such a key customer,” said analyst Neil Campling. If a company of Apple’s prestige and influence is starting to struggle to secure chips, it likely spells out bad news for companies with less clout that are looking to up their supply.

It’s also a bad sign for the consumer, as many around the world have not been able to get their hands on products due to a limit in availability. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently theorized that the chip shortage may not last as long as previously expected. While that may still be true, it looks like things are going to get a bit worse before they start getting better.