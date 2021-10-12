Voice actor and cast list - Back 4 Blood
Discover the voice actors and cast that portray the characters and monsters in Back 4 Blood.
Back 4 Blood is scratching that zombie-slaying co-op itch and players are starting to wonder who voices the various characters. There are quite a few characters in Back 4 Blood, and behind each one is a talented actor bringing it to life. Even the terrifying Ridden need someone to voice them.
Back 4 Blood voice actors
Below you’ll find a list of all the voice actors and cast in Back 4 Blood that provided the English voice overs. Each of these actors is responsible for at least one character, with some actors taking on many roles to bring this game to life.
Walker – William Christopher Stephens
Walker is voiced by William Christopher Stephens, who has worked on games like Battlefield: Hardline, Mortal Kombat 11 as Jax, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds as Urkai, as well as roles in The Last of Us Part 2.
Evangelo – Alan Ayala
Evangelo is voiced by Alan Ayala. This is Ayala’s first video game credit. Before this, Ayala had worked on several short films and even written a short called Burn.
Holly – Danielle Judovits
Holly is voiced by Danielle Judovits. With a long list of video game credits, Judovits is no stranger to voice over work. Her credits include the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Fire Emblem Heroes where she portrayed Lilith, as well as several Naruto games where she voices Tenten.
Mom – Barbara Crampton
Mom is voiced by Barbara Crampton in Back 4 Blood. According to IMDB, this is Crampton’s first role on a video game. Crampton is known for her work in horror movies and started her career on Days of Our Lives.
Doc – Michelle Wong
The character of Doc is voiced by Michelle Wong. Wong has done voice work in a few games including Mafia II as Su, Fallout 4 as Sister Mai, World of Warcraft: Legion as Dread Captain Tattersail and Starlys Strongbow, and even Ghost of Tsushima.
Hoffman – William Salyers
Hoffman is voiced by William Salyers. With roles like Otto Octavius in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Salyers’s voice will no doubt be recognizable to a lot of players. His work includes Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as The Fixer, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition as Joram Talid and others, Fallout 76 as Calvin van Lowe, and even work on Evolve as Hank.
Jim – André Sogliuzzo
André Sogliuzzo voices Jim. Sogliuzzo’s past credits include work on Days Gone, Rage 2, Doom Eternal as The Father, The Artful Escape as Romy, Payday 2 as Scarface. His work in video games goes back to the early 2000s with the likes of Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Command & Conquer: Renegade, and Enter the Matrix.
Karlee – Abby Trott
Abby Trott plays the role of Karlee in Back 4 Blood. Trott has a long experience in the video game voice acting industry with work on titles like Bugsnax as the Chippie, Eggler, Hunabee and others, Fire Emblem: Three Houses as Annette, and Jackrabbit from Halo Wars 2. She’s also done work on NieR: Automata, The Last of Us Part 2, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Back 4 Blood also features a host of other incredibly talented artists.
- Aleks Le
- Alexis DeLaRosa
- Andrew Morgado
- Becky Boxer
- Brad grusnick
- Cissy Jones
- Darin De Paul
- David Lodge
- Dawn Bennet
- Elias Toufexis
- GK Bowes
- Laila Berzins
- Michelle C. Bonilla
- Mike Vaughn
- Peter Jessop
- Robbie Daymond
- Roger Clark
- Sarah Williams
- Stephanie Kerbis
- Tom Taylorson
- Tony Todd
- Xanthe Huynh
- Yuri Lowenthal
And there you have it, all the English voice over actors and cast that brought to life the characters and monsters in Back 4 Blood. Check out the Shacknews Back 4 Blood page for more coverage of Turtle Rock Studios’ latest co-op shooter.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Voice actor and cast list - Back 4 Blood