How to unlock all characters - Back 4 Blood Discover how to unlock more characters, like Doc, Hoffman, Jim and Karlee, in Back 4 Blood.

Back 4 Blood features a few characters that players can unlock. These characters, called Cleaners in-game, are locked until a specific prerequisite is met. For those that want to try out Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee, unlocking these Cleaners will be a top priority. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to gain access to the full roster.

How to unlock more characters

Complete The Crossing in Act 1 to unlock Doc, Hoffman, Jim and Karlee.

In order to unlock the four locked characters (Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee) in Back 4 Blood, you must complete Act 1, The Devil’s Return. The specific mission you must complete is the Crossing. When this mission is completed, you will see a cutscene and then gain access to the four characters.

There are a few levels before the Crossing section of the campaign. Those missions are Resurgence, Tunnel of Blood, and Pain Train. Be sure to play through Act 1 online with other players as it will make the whole process go a lot faster.

Once the four additional characters are unlocked, you can choose which one best suits your playstyle by using the Character Select menu. Each one has different benefits for themselves and the team. Ensure you’re picking a Cleaner that helps boost the overall performance of your team.

Unlocking more characters in Back 4 Blood is super easy. Just play through the campaign with other players and you’ll unlock Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee once you complete the Crossing. Take a moment to acquaint yourself with these new additions, as they each offer unique differences that will aid your team in some way. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Back 4 Blood page for more tips and strategies to help you survive the Ridden.