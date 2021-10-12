New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple 'Unleashed' Special Event announced for next week

The latest Apple Event will take place next week, and may feature a new MacBook Pro.
Donovan Erskine
12

It wasn’t long ago that Tim Cook and other big names at Apple took the stage in order to announce a slew of new products, including the new iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and the iPhone 13. However, the tech company isn’t done making announcements just yet. Apple has announced its next Special Event, nicknamed “Unleashed,” which will take place next week.

The new Apple Event was announced earlier today, when Apple began sending out invitations via email. The “Unleashed” Apple Special Event will go down on Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. PT. As with past Apple Events, it will be viewable on the Apple website, as well as the company’s YouTube channel.

Apple has yet to reveal what exactly we can expect in the upcoming event, and that likely won’t change before the broadcast. However, there is a fair bit of speculating to be done. The graphic for the “Unleashed” Special Event sees the Apple logo with a visual effect similar to the warp speed effect seen in movies like Star Wars. It’s possible that processing and computing speed could be a central focus of the event.

That speculation would fit in with the rumors going around that this is where Apple will unveil the next MacBook Pro. There has already been word going around that there are new MacBook Pros on the way, and it’s also one of the few Apple products that was entirely absent for the last showcase.

We’re less than one week away from Apple’s “Unleashed” Special Event. Whatever Tim Cook and company have up their sleeves, it won’t be long until we find out. The company’s decision to have another event shortly after their last seems to indicate that they’re going to follow a similar pattern as they did in 2020. As always, we’ll have live coverage of the showcase right here on Shacknews on our Apple topic page.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 12, 2021 10:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Apple 'Unleashed' Special Event announced for next week

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 12, 2021 9:20 AM

      Apple event next Monday

      https://twitter.com/gregjoz/status/1447956519132151810?s=21

      • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 12, 2021 9:59 AM

        new ipad, maybe macbook with m2?

      • Affliated legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 12, 2021 10:18 AM

        New AirPods maybe? Mine are dead and I need new ones.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 12, 2021 10:43 AM

        It’s going to be the new M1 (or M1X) MacBook Pros that finally return MagSafe and hdmi and remove the Touch Bar

        https://www.macrumors.com/2021/10/12/apple-event-unleashed-october-18/

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 12, 2021 10:51 AM

          yeah, looking forward to those!

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 12, 2021 11:00 AM

          Adding back crap that they removed before, revolutionary

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 12, 2021 11:06 AM

            At least they can acknowledge their fuck ups.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 12, 2021 11:06 AM

            Hey, they tried something new. It didn’t work. They’re bringing it back.

            I can find old posts on here about how I thought it was a huge mistake to remove optical drives from the MBPs. They did it anyway and the world moved on.

            The world pissed and fucking moaned about removing the headphone jack from the iPhone and the “courage” line was instant cringe. But they did it anyway and the world moved on.

            The world pissed and moaned about the Touch Bar and lack of hdmi and lack of MagSafe and then kept pissing and moaning and some even moved back to Windows. Apple’s backtracking because the experiment failed.

            Of course the rumors could also be wrong and we’ll see identical laptops come out next week with Touch Bar and only usb-c ports and just the M1 guts. Who knows.

            • baconisgod legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 12, 2021 11:30 AM

              Now to see if they'll give us more options than Thunderbolt, as that has clearly not taken off the way they thought it would.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 12, 2021 11:08 AM

            They make pretty great computers, specially these ones with their own chips.

          • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 12, 2021 11:18 AM

            This might be the first macbook pro that isnt dogshit in the last 7 years.

            New high quality mled display that gains an inch
            more than 16gb ram
            keyboard without the dumb touchbar and proper switches
            a sensible number of ports including hdmi output and sd card reader
            magsafe is actually neat
            new gpu/cpu architecture that the software now caught up to.
            Ethernet port in magsafe/power brick

            If it has all of that I'm probably getting one as a private notebook after moving to the dell xps line for years and years (still keeping one for work).

            I just hope they aren't going to price the shit out of it for a non crippled version.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 12, 2021 11:06 AM

          i hope so, my 2015 mbp is reallllly struggling.

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 12, 2021 11:31 AM

            I find that hard to believe, my 2013 was still smoking fast even last year when I sold it.

        • lowayne legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 12, 2021 11:10 AM

          I wouldn't mind them keeping a smaller touch bar nestled between the essential hard keys. Otherwise, bring on the ports!

        • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 12, 2021 11:18 AM

          Touch bar was bad execution but going back to function keys. Mehhhhhhh. I mean obviously they're required because Apple builds a lot of core functionality into it, but for anything beyond that? Very meh.

        • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 12, 2021 11:19 AM

          Also HDMI and non USB-C Magsafe is pretty wild to me and also mostly meh :(. Dongle life is fine (they should just pack in a basic one into their boxes rather than going back to more, less extendable ports)

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 12, 2021 10:59 AM

        Prepare for magic

      • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 12, 2021 11:04 AM

        Rumor is they're going to be replacing every row of keys with a touch bar

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        October 12, 2021 11:19 AM

        New stylus for apple watch!

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 12, 2021 12:16 PM

      120hz displays might be in

      https://twitter.com/DSCCRoss/status/1447967733971398665?t=09M6_i4mkbmTg97yXv6X1Q&s=19

      • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 12, 2021 12:31 PM

        I was going to say, this is big time on my wish list. Insta-buy if true (though I likely will anyway, I stupidly bought the last 2020 13" Intel MBP because I didn't realize how amazing the M1's would be right off the bat)

