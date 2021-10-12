Apple 'Unleashed' Special Event announced for next week
The latest Apple Event will take place next week, and may feature a new MacBook Pro.
It wasn’t long ago that Tim Cook and other big names at Apple took the stage in order to announce a slew of new products, including the new iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and the iPhone 13. However, the tech company isn’t done making announcements just yet. Apple has announced its next Special Event, nicknamed “Unleashed,” which will take place next week.
The new Apple Event was announced earlier today, when Apple began sending out invitations via email. The “Unleashed” Apple Special Event will go down on Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. PT. As with past Apple Events, it will be viewable on the Apple website, as well as the company’s YouTube channel.
October 18th Apple Special event is official! (Cue everyone looking so hard for all the M1X clues) pic.twitter.com/gyQoqGZ79p— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 12, 2021
Apple has yet to reveal what exactly we can expect in the upcoming event, and that likely won’t change before the broadcast. However, there is a fair bit of speculating to be done. The graphic for the “Unleashed” Special Event sees the Apple logo with a visual effect similar to the warp speed effect seen in movies like Star Wars. It’s possible that processing and computing speed could be a central focus of the event.
That speculation would fit in with the rumors going around that this is where Apple will unveil the next MacBook Pro. There has already been word going around that there are new MacBook Pros on the way, and it’s also one of the few Apple products that was entirely absent for the last showcase.
We’re less than one week away from Apple’s “Unleashed” Special Event. Whatever Tim Cook and company have up their sleeves, it won’t be long until we find out. The company’s decision to have another event shortly after their last seems to indicate that they’re going to follow a similar pattern as they did in 2020. As always, we’ll have live coverage of the showcase right here on Shacknews on our Apple topic page.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Apple 'Unleashed' Special Event announced for next week
Apple event next Monday
https://twitter.com/gregjoz/status/1447956519132151810?s=21
It’s going to be the new M1 (or M1X) MacBook Pros that finally return MagSafe and hdmi and remove the Touch Bar
https://www.macrumors.com/2021/10/12/apple-event-unleashed-october-18/
Hey, they tried something new. It didn’t work. They’re bringing it back.
I can find old posts on here about how I thought it was a huge mistake to remove optical drives from the MBPs. They did it anyway and the world moved on.
The world pissed and fucking moaned about removing the headphone jack from the iPhone and the “courage” line was instant cringe. But they did it anyway and the world moved on.
The world pissed and moaned about the Touch Bar and lack of hdmi and lack of MagSafe and then kept pissing and moaning and some even moved back to Windows. Apple’s backtracking because the experiment failed.
Of course the rumors could also be wrong and we’ll see identical laptops come out next week with Touch Bar and only usb-c ports and just the M1 guts. Who knows.
This might be the first macbook pro that isnt dogshit in the last 7 years.
New high quality mled display that gains an inch
more than 16gb ram
keyboard without the dumb touchbar and proper switches
a sensible number of ports including hdmi output and sd card reader
magsafe is actually neat
new gpu/cpu architecture that the software now caught up to.
Ethernet port in magsafe/power brick
If it has all of that I'm probably getting one as a private notebook after moving to the dell xps line for years and years (still keeping one for work).
I just hope they aren't going to price the shit out of it for a non crippled version.
120hz displays might be in
https://twitter.com/DSCCRoss/status/1447967733971398665?t=09M6_i4mkbmTg97yXv6X1Q&s=19
