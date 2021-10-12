Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of October 12, 2021 This is what we've got planned for the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Tuesday! We took Monday off in honor of Indigenous People's Day, so your weekly livestream schedule is coming a day late. That also means that our Monday shows, such as Indie-licious and WWES, have taken the week off. With all that in mind, here's what we've got coming on the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of October 12, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

We thank you for tuning into our channel and watching our shows. If you're looking for a way to support us even more, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel, which you can do for free every month through Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews YouTube channel as well as our sister channel, GamerHubTV. Have a great week, Shackers!