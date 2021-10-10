ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 91 - The city that never dies Come celebrate the scary season with Bryan and his journey through every N64 game released in North America.

Greetings, ghoulish gamers! The spooky season is upon us and I'm showing my spirit by starting a scarefest on skankcore64, my personal quest to complete every North American Nintendo 64 game. The fun and frights start with Resident Evil 2 on Shacknews Twitch, later at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

Episode 91 - The city that never dies

On the last skanckore64, I put Tetrisphere through its final paces and finished the Rescue mode, resulting in a sweet, sweet roll of the game's credits. Not content with leaving my livestream there, I continued to sample the rest of Tetrisphere's single-player content while jamming out to the Drum & Bass soundtrack. Tetrisphere didn't really remind me of its main inspiration, other than dropping blocks onto a playfield, but that was the only similarity I could see. To my delight, I was surprised to see that the creator of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov, was listed as a contributor in the staff roll. Perhaps there is more Tetris DNA in Tetrisphere than I gave it credit for, I'll definitely remember playing that one for a while.

Up next on skankcore64, I'll be starting another unforgettable game, the scarily incredible port of Resident Evil 2 for the N64. Before becoming part of Rockstar Games, Angel Studios was known for performing feats of technical wizardry in video game development and this version of RE2 is a masterclass in the impossible. Don't be frightened, however, I'll try to keep my fawning over the nerdy details to a minimum while I'm getting scared silly during my first full playthrough of a Resident Evil game. It's time to celebrate the spine-chilling season and your ticket is redeemable only on Shacknews Twitch.

I'd like to thank everyone who supports Shacknews livestreams in any capacity. You're doing it for Shacknews just by chatting with our hosts while they're live, sharing our livestreams on social media, or even hanging out in the chat for extra Shack Points. If you'd like to extend your support, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. You'll get an ad-free viewing experience on Shacknews Twitch, access to the best emotes to use in any channel, and increased Shack Points to spend on fun rewards. Our guide on Prime Gaming has all the information you need to get started.