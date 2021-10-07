How to unlock Hard Mode - Metroid Dread Those players that are after a challenge should unlock Hard Mode in Metroid Dread and put their skills to the test.

Any Metroid veterans out there will no doubt be chomping at the bit to play Metroid Dread on Hard Mode. Unfortunately, this difficulty isn’t available at the start of the game. What this means is you’ll need to unlock Hard Mode if you want to see if you’ve still got those old school skills.

How to unlock Hard Mode

To unlock Hard Mode in Metroid Dread you must complete the game at least once on Normal. After the credits end, you will be treated to your total time and a few other stats. You will also receive a notification that Hard Mode has been unlocked.

Now, whether you start up Hard Mode or dive back in on your previous save is up to you. There are plenty of collectibles to find, like the myriad of Missile Tanks, Energy Tanks, and Power Bomb upgrades.

Familiarizing yourself with the world on Normal before diving into Hard Mode is also a great idea. With tougher enemies and less margin for error, you’ll want to have a good grasp on boss moves and even a good understanding of unlock sequences. Part of this will be knowing the best route to take to get upgrades earlier, which will make various boss fights a bit easier.

Unlocking Hard Mode in Metroid Dread will likely be an important task for a lot of hardcore players. This mode bumps up the difficulty, providing veterans with a real challenge. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for more tips and guidance to help you conquer each challenge in the game.