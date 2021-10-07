All Energy Tank upgrade locations - Metroid Dread Find all the Energy Tank upgrades and parts to increase your maximum health in Metroid Dread.

Collecting Energy Tanks in Metroid Dread is how you will increase your health. The more tanks you get, the more health Samus will have, which mean you can shrug off more damage before hitting the Game Over screen. The game includes both complete Energy Tanks and Energy parts. Collecting four Energy parts will create one full Energy Tank.

All Energy Tank upgrade locations

There are several Energy Tank upgrades to find in Metroid Dread. Not only are there full Energy Tanks, there are also Energy Tank parts hidden around each map. Finding four parts will create one whole tank. Each complete Energy Tank you find will boost Samus' health by 100 points, adding an additional pink bar.

Energy Tank 1

The first Energy Tank can be collected after you unlock the Charge Beam. From the Charge Beam Item Sphere statue, use your new ability to open the door and go through. Open the next door and run across the open area and continue to the right. Go through the Charge Beam door on the right, jump up the platforms and drop down to the Energy Tank.

Energy Tank 2

The next Energy Tank is in Cataris, above the save room toward the top of the area.

Energy Tank Part 1

An Energy Tank Part can be found in the center of Cataris, above the save room, in a switchback area near the previous Energy Tank.

Energy Tank Part 2

Another Energy Tank Part is in Artaria, to the left of the save point toward the top-left of the map.

Energy Tank 3

This Energy Tank is found in Burenia, in the center of the map, to the right of the save point.

Energy Tank Part 3

Another Energy Tank Part is found in Dairon, in the green area below a mini boss room where you acquire the Omega Cannon from the Central Unit.

Energy Tank 4

An Energy Tank is in the center of Dairon, in the green part of the map. This can be accessed from the save room that’s connected to the lava area.

Energy Tank Part 4

This Energy Tank Part is located in Burenia, in the top-right corner near the upper path to Dairon. You can reach this part by traveling from Dairon to here. You will need to dash against the fan to overcome the push of the wind.

Energy Tank 5

Find this Energy Tank at the top of Ghavoran, in the middle. It’s to the right of the green area, in the pale blue section of the map.

Energy Tank Part 5

Another Energy Tank Part is found in Ferenia, on the right-hand side of the area. You will need to use the Morph Ball ability to get it, as it’s through a narrow tunnel.

Energy Tank 6

This Energy Tank is in Burenia, in the lower-left corner of the map, in the water region. Travel from the save room to the right, pass through the door, jump across the water, and go through the next door. Use the Morph Ball ability to jump across the water and into the small tunnel. In this next room, destroy the mines along the roof and use the magnetic wall to reach the platform.

Energy Tank Part 6

An Energy Tank Part is located in the lower-left icy region of Artaria, just past the mini boss room.

Energy Tank Part 7

Find this Energy Tank Part at the very top of Ghavoran, in the middle of the region. It’s to the left of the purple region that leads to Hanubia.

Energy Tank 7

Another Energy Tank is in the top-left of Artaria, through the red lava region.

Energy Tank Part 8

This Energy Tank Part is in the middle of Dairon, at the top in the green section. If you’ve reached the save room near the purple room, you’ve gone too far.

Energy Tank Part 9

An Energy Tank Part is smack bang in the middle of Ghavoran, in the vertical organic section that has Samus jumping up fungus on a tree.

Energy Tank 8

Another complete Energy Tank is found in Elun, to the right of the purple room that leads to Ghavoran. You’ll need to destroy a couple of blocks in the ceiling and Morph Ball your way up there to reach it.

Energy Tank Part 10

This Energy Tank Part is located in Ferenia, in the center of the map and slightly to the right, below the snowy blue region. Use the line bombs to destroy some blocks in the ground, allowing you to drop down and move around to claim the upgrade.

Finding all the Energy Tanks is going to be critical to ensuring you beat the bosses, especially on Metroid Dread’s Hard Core difficulty. Track them down as you enter a new area or unlock a new ability, as the constant increase in health is pretty great. Check out the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for more helpful guides.