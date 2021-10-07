Watch the 2021 Tesla (TSLA) shareholder meeting livestream here Join us as we sit in on the annual shareholder meeting for electric car giant Tesla Motors.

Regular visitors to our site will know how close of an eye we keep on the developing electric vehicle industry. Of course, you can’t talk about electric cars without bringing up Tesla Motors. The California-based vehicle manufacturer will be holding its annual shareholder meeting today, October 7, from the Gigafactory Austin location. The meeting will also be livestreamed by the company.

During the meeting, the company’s board of directors and shareholders are expected to vote on nine separate proposals. One of the proposals in question will give shareholders the decision to remove Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal, from the company board of directors. Interested parties can watch the 2021 Tesla Motors shareholder’s meeting live along with your friends at Shacknews and you can find out how to watch it below.

Watch the 2021 Tesla (TSLA) shareholder meeting livestream here

The 2021 Tesla Motors shareholder meeting will be held live later today from Tesla’s Gigafactory Austin location. The meeting starts at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT and will be available to watch on the official Tesla YouTube channel or in the embed below.

The meeting is also expected to touch on the recent news that Tesla Motors was recently on the losing end of a $137 million USD settlement from a racial discrimination case against a contract employee. Activist shareholder Nia Impact Capital is reportedly asking shareholders to vote for a proposal that would require Tesla to report on the impact of its use of mandatory arbitration, the controversial practice that keeps such disputes out of court and behind closed doors.

If you can’t make it for the live webcast, you can be sure that all of the biggest news and development from the meeting will be covered here at Shacknews.