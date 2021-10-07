New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 43

It's time for another round of exciting movie and television news discussions!
Donovan Erskine
1

Thursday is here, which means it's time for another episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! It's our weekly discussion show where we talk the latest in entertainment for everything outside of gaming. That means movies, TV, comics, and more are all on the table! It's almost showtime, so join hosts Donovan and Greg for the latest episode of PGTC!

Episode 43 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We would love to get your input if you tune into the show today Let us know what you think about the new Resident Evil movie trailer, or the first images from the Beast Wars Transformers film.

We appreciate you watching and supporting our show every week. If you’re looking for a way to further show your support for Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, then consider using your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, through Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 43 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

