PETA issues statement condemning cockfighting in Far Cry 6

PETA says that the cockfighting mini game in Far Cry 6 "glorifies cruelty" in a new statement.
Donovan Erskine
6

Far Cry 6 is out now, bringing about the latest entry in Ubisoft’s open-world action franchise. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Far Cry launch without at least a bit of controversy surrounding its subject matter. However, some of that controversy has come from a rather unexpected angle. PETA has released a new statement, in which they condemn the cockfighting mini game in Far Cry 6, calling it a “horrific blood sport.”

PETA Latino released its statement on October 7, the same day that Far Cry 6 was released worldwide. The full quote from Senior Manager Alicia Aguayo can be seen below.

Far Cry 6 - which is set in the fictional land of Yara - features a mini game in which players partake in matches of cockfighting, where two roosters go head-to-head in a feathery clash. It’s popular in some parts of the world, and is illegal in several territories.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, is an organization that’s become infamous for their over-the-top marketing campaigns and aggression in fighting for equal rights for animals. It’s efforts have reached just about every aspect of the entertainment world, from film, to television, to games.

Ubisoft has yet to officially respond to the backlash it's received for the cockfighting mini games in Far Cry 6. If it does, we’ll be sure to update this story with new information.

