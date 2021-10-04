ShackStream: Indie-licious lays down a kaiju retro rampage in Terror of Hemasaurus Indie-licious is warped by nuclear energy and lays siege to the city and its people this week in Terror of Hemasaurus.

It has been a long time since we had games like Rampage. Back in the days, these games let us take on the roles of giant kaiju creatures to attack the city and bring giant cities crashing to the ground. We’re craving that iconic excitement and thankfully, it seems there’s a delicious feast of that exact feast on the way with Terror of Hemasaurus, so we’re taking a taste of the destruction on today’s Indie-licious.

Terror of Hemasaurus comes to us from developer Loren Lemcke and publisher Digerati. It’s currently still in development, but a demo is available now on Steam (which we will be playing today). Much like the Rampage games of old, you take up the role of one of several kaiju and rain destruction down upon the urban denizens of the city, climbing buildings, punching holes in them until they crumble, and squashing the tiny people and vehicles that dare to get in your way. Go solo or take part in up to 4-player co-op!

Come watch Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we go live with Terror of Hemasaurus today. You can also watch below.

These pixelated buildings look ripe for the smashing and we’re about to take on the role of the kaiju fiends perfect for the plucking. Join us as we go live with Terror of Hemasaurus shortly.