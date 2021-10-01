Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 1: PlayStation Blockbuster Sale

It's the season for blockbusters in the gaming world, but before catching the newest ones on retail and digital shelves, it's time to catch up with the ones you might have missed. Last week, Nintendo kicked off its Blockbuster Sale. This week, PlayStation has started its own. If you've missed out on games like Returnal or The Last of Us Part 2, this is the time to start catching up before the fall releases overwhelm us all.

Also, it's Tokyo Game Show week! Sony's Big in Japan sale is still going down, but let's also turn our eye towards Xbox. Xbox has a Tokyo Game Show sale featuring games like NieR Replicant, the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, and a whole lot of Final Fantasy.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

Xbox



PlayStation

PlayStation



Nintendo Switch

