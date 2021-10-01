Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 1: PlayStation Blockbuster Sale

It's the season for blockbusters in the gaming world, but before catching the newest ones on retail and digital shelves, it's time to catch up with the ones you might have missed. Last week, Nintendo kicked off its Blockbuster Sale. This week, PlayStation has started its own. If you've missed out on games like Returnal or The Last of Us Part 2, this is the time to start catching up before the fall releases overwhelm us all.
Also, it's Tokyo Game Show week! Sony's Big in Japan sale is still going down, but let's also turn our eye towards Xbox. Xbox has a Tokyo Game Show sale featuring games like NieR Replicant, the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, and a whole lot of Final Fantasy.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aaero - FREE!
- Mulaka - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption - $29.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Outriders - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tokyo Game Show Sale
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (40% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Blockbuster Games
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $33.49 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - $7.49 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Blockbuster Games Sale.
- Big in Japan
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $41.99 (30% off)
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big in Japan Sale.
- Games Under $15
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $14.79 (63% off)
- Prey - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Death's Gambit - $7.99 (60% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hitman 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Blockbuster Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $49.99 (17% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $19.49 (34% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $17.99 (55% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $8.74 (65% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $8.49 (67% off)
- Wargroove - $11.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - $14.99 (40% off)
- Axiom Verge - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $8.99 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $3.59 (92% off)
- Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Promotion
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $41.99 (30% off)
- Legend of Mana - $22.49 (25% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $11.59 (60% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $11.99 (60% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $10.49 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Team17 Publisher Sale
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Moving Out - $8.49 (67% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Going Under - $9.99 (50% off)
- Automachef - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mugsters - $2.99 (80% off)
- Planet Alpha - $3.99 (80% off)
- Raging Justice - $3.74 (75% off)
- Sheltered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Room - $2.49 (75% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Escapists Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ageless - $5.09 (67% off)
- The Survivalists - $8.49 (67% off)
- Super Magbot - $7.19 (60% off)
- Crown Trick - $11.99 (40% off)
- Fall into Sega Savings
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster - $32.49 (35% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $14.99 (50% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $14.99 (25% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $24.99 (50% off)
- Activision Blizzard Fall Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Blizzard 30 Year Celebration Collection - $23.99 (20% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- DOOM Slayers Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Stonefly - $13.99 (30% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $11.24 (25% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
