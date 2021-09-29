New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk on if life is a simulation: 'My heart says no and my brain says yes'

The Tesla Motors Founder and CEO recently offered some thoughts on existentialism during a recent interview at CodeCon 2021.

Chris Jarrard
7

One thing you can say about Tesla Motors CEO and Founder Elon Musk — he will never shy away from offering juicy quotes. During an extended interview held during CodeCon 2021, Musk spoke openly about Tesla’s stock price, autonomous cars, and even a bit of existentialism. When asked if he believed our existence to be part of a greater simulation, Musk replied, “My heart says no and my brain says yes."

The full interview session is available to watch in the video embed above. The interview covers lots of ground in a little over an hour, which should be no surprise for those who are used to following Musk.

In addition to his thoughts on the possibility of our reality being a simulation, Musk also touched on some recent controversy sparked by an article from ProPublica this summer that accused Musk and other billionaires of skirting tax liability. “There was a bunch of very misleading stuff that was published by ProPublica and really that was some sort of trickery and they’ve done themselves no good service by doing that,” Musk explained. “First of all, with respect to the government contracts that SpaceX wins, our aspiration is to do the most for the least. And if you look at all the contracts we’ve won, we’ve won them because we had the best price. We have a better service at a lower price. They weren’t just handed to us. With respect to my personal taxes, I don’t actually draw a salary or anything. My cash compensation is basically zero.”

Musk also touched on concerns over self-driving automobiles, explaining, “The transition period to new technology is always a little bumpy, but I think — we published the safety stats, like basically miles driven on Autopilot and miles driven manually, and basically — it’s an order of magnitude difference.”

For more coverage of Tesla Motors and all things tech, make sure to check in with us here at Shacknews for the latest developments and insight.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 29, 2021 12:35 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Elon Musk on if life is a simulation: 'My heart says no and my brain says yes'

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2021 12:46 PM

      new headline: “Elon Musk claims to have a heart”

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2021 1:13 PM

      What does the butt say?

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2021 1:23 PM

      Never sure why his thoughts on AI and machine learning are considered noteworthy - does he have any formal education or training in that area, or are these just pontifications?

      Same with other billionaires who are successful but opine on other topics.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2021 1:38 PM

        He's got degrees in physics and economics and has definitely had plenty of experience with machine learning. He is active in the engineering in his companies, something you couldn't say for most CEOs.

        I work with people who are way more educated than he is on the subject, but it's not coming from nothing.

        • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 29, 2021 1:41 PM

          How dare you speak up for him. Yeah usually the wealthy do have more leisure time to fill their day with book learnin. Always been that way. Loftier pursuits are not the realm of the poor.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 29, 2021 1:47 PM

            I was mostly just answering the question. I like some things about Musk but there's plenty to dislike, too. He doesn't need me to speak for him or defend him.

            • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 29, 2021 1:49 PM

              All jokes. Interesting character... more personable then bezos but a dark streak as well.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2021 1:40 PM

      It's pretty interesting to read some of the stories - https://www.buzzfeed.com/christopherhudspeth/9-eerie-stories-of-people-who-mayve-experienced-a-parallel-d

      • losder5000 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2021 1:49 PM

        green kids had anemia, all other stories are just attention seeking weirdos making up stories

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2021 1:51 PM

      Sounds like a pedo

