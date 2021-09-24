Below the Stone devs on getting your passion project discovered We spoke with the team behind Below the Stone to learn about how they made an idea a reality.

Anyone that’s ever tried to make a game knows it’s incredibly difficult. There’s a lot of moving parts, and it can be a daunting task to take a concept and make it into a playable game. The developers at Strollarts can speak perfectly to this, and that’s exactly what they did during a recent interview with us.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Michael Carroll (president of Strollart) and Scott Miller (founder of Apogee and 3D Realms), to learn more about the development of Below the Stone. During the interview, Carroll spoke about the company’s initial Kickstarter, and how it was huge for their project, despite not hitting its goal.

“Of course you can look at it as ‘oh man, we didn’t get the right funding,’ but in reality, it was a huge win for us,” Carroll said. “We went from no exposure to anybody, to 200 new fans joining our Discord, to Scott Miller and many other publishers contacting us,” he continued. Carroll encourages creatives out there to use Kickstarter not only to gain funding, but as a powerful marketing and networking tool.

