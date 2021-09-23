Watch the GDoCExpo Direct 2021 livestream here The GDoC Expo 2021 is happening over the next few days and here's how you can watch the GDoCExpo Direct livestream.

The Game Devs of Color Expo 2021, or GDoC for short, is a special event that looks to focus on the POC in the games industry. The event itself spans four days, all of which are chock full of panels, interviews, and other discussions. Smack bang in the middle of the first day is the GDoCExpo Direct, an opportunity for all viewers to tune in and see what’s on offer. Those that want to watch the GDoCExpo Direct can do so right below.

Where to watch the GDoCExpo Direct livestream

The GDoCExpo Direct livestream is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. This event looks to last about an hour and can be viewed via the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded below. Outside of this livestream, Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 is a ticketed event, which means access to livestreams requires the purchase of a ticket. Those that want to gain access to the wealth of knowledge provided at the event can purchase a ticket via the Eventbrite website for $20 USD, or more if you wish to further support the continued effort of this important organization.

The GDoC Expo 2021 is jam-packed full of great content for viewers to enjoy. Some of the highlights include word from Mojang Studios and Xbox Publishing, a discussion from Niantic Labs, 10 Lessons from 10 Years in Game Development, as well as the GDoC Expo Award Ceremony to wrap it all up.

For those that have a ticket, you will be able to rewatch any of the talks, panels or interviews at any time within the GDoC space. After a few months, the organization will begin to add the videos to YouTube, which will provide those that can’t tune in a means of accessing the valuable information. There’s also the option to apply for a needs-based ticket.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021. There’s bound to be a whole lot of valuable information and intriguing insights offered over the course of the event, so make sure you snap up your ticket so you don’t miss a minute. You can also learn more about the event over on the official website.