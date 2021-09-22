Destiny 2 Threads of Light will showcase the most fashionable Guardians Threads of Light is an upcoming Destiny 2 digital fashion mag that will show off the most stylish of Guardians.

Over the many years that Destiny has been around, it has been circulating, vaulting, and recirculating a massive arsenal of armors and weapons, as well as shaders and dyes to personalize them further. Some of it looks incredibly snazzy when you put it together proper. Functionality or form, Destiny 2 lets your Guardian be their power-armored best, and soon Bungie is going to recognize the community for its contributions to the stylish cause. It has teased an upcoming digital fashion magazine called Threads of Light that will highlight some of the most fashion forward Guardians out there.

Bungie announced the Destiny 2 Threads of Light digital fashion magazine in a Twitter post on September 21, 2021. Teased to be coming soon, the Threads of Light mag will feature some of the most stylish Guardian looks that have been kicking around the Tower, out on the Moon, over on Europa, and more. It will be a gallery of some of the coolest armor sets and shaders that have been put together by the fervent Destiny 2 community.

Something fancy is about to drop.



Stay tuned… #ThreadsOfLight pic.twitter.com/G58Ymf4GRS — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) September 21, 2021

The Threads of Light digital fashion magazine is a quirky, yet interesting way to spotlight the Destiny 2 community. Players have spent hours upon hours collecting their favorite armor pieces in form and functionality. That, or they’ve spent hours upon hours collecting the resources necessary to make their favorite armor pieces in form look like their favorite armor pieces in functionality through the Transmog System. Regardless, Destiny 2 is a game with a treasure chest of gear to collect and deck yourself out in whether you play Hunter, Warlock, or Titan. It will be interesting to see what Bungie’s Threads of Light mag brings out of a community that is happy to share its latest favorite loadouts at all times.

There’s no release date on the first edition of Destiny 2’s Threads of Light yet, but Bungie promises it is coming soon. Stay tuned as we await further details and be sure to follow our full Destiny 2 Walkthrough if you need a hand getting any given piece of equipment for your own personal outfit and collection.