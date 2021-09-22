New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Destiny 2 Threads of Light will showcase the most fashionable Guardians

Threads of Light is an upcoming Destiny 2 digital fashion mag that will show off the most stylish of Guardians.
TJ Denzer
1

Over the many years that Destiny has been around, it has been circulating, vaulting, and recirculating a massive arsenal of armors and weapons, as well as shaders and dyes to personalize them further. Some of it looks incredibly snazzy when you put it together proper. Functionality or form, Destiny 2 lets your Guardian be their power-armored best, and soon Bungie is going to recognize the community for its contributions to the stylish cause. It has teased an upcoming digital fashion magazine called Threads of Light that will highlight some of the most fashion forward Guardians out there.

Bungie announced the Destiny 2 Threads of Light digital fashion magazine in a Twitter post on September 21, 2021. Teased to be coming soon, the Threads of Light mag will feature some of the most stylish Guardian looks that have been kicking around the Tower, out on the Moon, over on Europa, and more. It will be a gallery of some of the coolest armor sets and shaders that have been put together by the fervent Destiny 2 community.

The Threads of Light digital fashion magazine is a quirky, yet interesting way to spotlight the Destiny 2 community. Players have spent hours upon hours collecting their favorite armor pieces in form and functionality. That, or they’ve spent hours upon hours collecting the resources necessary to make their favorite armor pieces in form look like their favorite armor pieces in functionality through the Transmog System. Regardless, Destiny 2 is a game with a treasure chest of gear to collect and deck yourself out in whether you play Hunter, Warlock, or Titan. It will be interesting to see what Bungie’s Threads of Light mag brings out of a community that is happy to share its latest favorite loadouts at all times.

There’s no release date on the first edition of Destiny 2’s Threads of Light yet, but Bungie promises it is coming soon. Stay tuned as we await further details and be sure to follow our full Destiny 2 Walkthrough if you need a hand getting any given piece of equipment for your own personal outfit and collection.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola