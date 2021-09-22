Green Park interview: Building a new experience for sports fans Green Park hopes to collect the world's sports fans for the ultimate challenge.

What do sports fans love more than competition? Nothing! The team behind Green Park is betting their future on this knowledge and has designed a virtual playground where the world’s sports fans can unite and battle each other for the title of world’s greatest fan.

Our very own Greg Burke got an opportunity to sit down with Green Park co-founder Ken Martin to find out exactly what the app has for sports fans. Martin previously served as CEO of Blitz, a digital marketing agency, and went on to form Green Park with Chad Hurley, former co-founder of YouTube, and Nick Swinmurn, former CEO of Zappos. With their power combined, the team has high aspirations for Green Park.

Unlike conventional betting or social media apps, Green Park aims to keep the focus directly on the sports fans and to foster an environment where such folks can feel welcome and included. The development team likens the app’s atmosphere to that of a sports pub or sports bar. While some people are competing against each other, most are joining together to support a common interest.

Green Park has already scored some lucrative deals with a selection of the world’s premier sports and esports leagues, including the NBA, LaLiga Santander (perhaps better known as the Spanish Premier League), and Riot’s League Championship Series. As users begin to interact and use the Green Park app, these begin to accrue Fanergy. Fanergy is a measure of how well a user may be doing predicting scores and such. As Green Park denizens watch matches together in real-time and earn Fanergy, the scores are placed on a community leaderboard.

