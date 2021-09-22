StreamElements raises $100 million in funding for livestream & VOD development The latest round of funding for StreamElements saw investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, PayPal Ventures, MoreTech, and Existing Investors.

StreamElements does quite a bit more than provide interesting analytical presentations on the goings on of livestream platforms like Twitch and Facebook Gaming. It also provides a suite of tools made to help livestreamers, influencers, and content creators better grow and connect with their audience. With that in mind, StreamElements recently pursued a round of funding which saw it garner $100 million for the continued development of livestream and VOD production, engagement, and monetization tools.

StreamElements announced the results of its latest round of funding in a blog post on September 22, 2021. The $100 million gained in funding came from various investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, PayPal Ventures, MoreTech, and Existing Investors. The announcement also included an executive shift of moving leadership and new faces in the company. Co-founder Gil Hirsch will be stepping into the CEO role, with Yuval Tal as COO, Jason Krebs at CBO, and Udi Hoffman as CFO. Fellow co-founder Doron Nir will serve as President of the company, overseeing US operations and direction. Meanwhile, Softbank senior investor Nahoko Hoshino will join StreamElements’ Board.

StreamElements aids content creators and livestreamers with tools such as stream overlay improvement, automated notification, and OBS.Live. Its latest funding round will aid the further development of these and new tools.

With this round of investment complete, StreamElements will now put strengthened attention into developing and improving new tools to help content creators and livestreamers in further developing and reaching their audiences. It’s an strengthened effort CEO Gil Hirsch is excited to pursue alongside the rest of the StreamElements management.

“Since launching StreamElements in 2017, it has become the leading platform in the creator economy by building great products and providing legendary service to content creators of all sizes while helping them collectively generate over a hundred million dollars,” said Hirsch. “With this additional funding we are bolstering our staff to strengthen and broaden our ability to enable content creators across multiple platforms to make a living doing what they love.”

StreamElements provides a lot of services, including the insightful State of the Stream presentation each month. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for what’s coming down the pipeline from the company next with its latest funding round and executive shift completed.