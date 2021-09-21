Pokemon Unite gets new Battle Pass and Spectator Mode with mobile launch TiMi Studio Group has shared new changes and features coming to Pokemon Unite alongside its mobile release.

Pokemon Unite introduced fans of the JRPG franchise to the MOBA genre back in July, and to great success. This free-to-play title has been one of the most popular on the Nintendo eShop, and is soon set to hit more digital storefronts. Pokemon Unite will be released tomorrow, September 22, for iOS and Android devices. In celebration of the launch, developer Timi Studio Group has announced new content coming to the game on the same day, including a new Battle Pass and more.

It was on the Pokemon Unite Twitter account that the developer shared a sizzle reel of action, revealing new content that players can expect when the latest update hits tomorrow. We see new cosmetics for Garchomp, Charizard, Gengar, and Slowbro, as well as new customization options for trainers. It’s also confirmed that both Sylveon and Mamoswine - who were revealed as the next two post-launch additions to the game back in August - will officially join the roster as a part of the new update.

Get ready, Trainers! Tomorrow, the battle continues as #PokemonUNITE arrives on mobile devices!



A new battle pass, new adventures, and a new way to play! pic.twitter.com/XvK7OrHqgo — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 21, 2021

On the Pokemon Unite website, a letter from the developers dives even further into what fans can expect when the major September update hits. This includes the new Squads feature, which essentially serves as Pokemon Unite’s version of Clans. Players can create or join a Squad, earning experience and rewards as a group. There will also be a designated chat thread where Squadmates can communicate.

Crossplay will be active from the beginning, allowing players on mobile devices and Switch to team up. This update will also see the first introduction of Spectator Mode, though in a limited capacity. Providing a way for viewers to watch matches could be the first step towards a potential esport ecosystem for Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite launches on iOS and Android devices tomorrow, September 22, 2021. With it comes a slew of new content and features to dig into as well. Stick with Shacknews for future updates from developer TiMi Studio Group on Pokemon Unite.