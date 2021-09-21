Klonoa trademarks suggest Bandai Namco could be preparing a remaster Bandai Namco has recently filed trademarks for the Klonoa franchise in US and Japan.

The Klonoa franchise is one that was much beloved by many who played it, but has been mostly left to languish in the years since its last game. However, in a time when a lot of classic franchises are either getting new entries or being brought back through remasters, it would appear that IP holder Bandai Namco could be preparing to do something similar with the Klonoa games. It’s been a couple years since Klonoa was relicensed for western territories, but its Japanese name, Waffuu, just got a new trademark overseas.

It was just recently that Bandai Namco filed a trademark for “Waffuu Encore” in Japan, as spotted by Gematsu. Waffuu is the Japanese name for the Klonoa franchise and Encore is an add-on generally meant to signify a remaster of some sort. Such as the case, Waffuu Encore seems to suggest Bandai Namco is setting the foundation to pursue a possible Klonoa remaster. It’s also worth noting that a similar trademark for Klonoa Encore was filed back in 2019. At the very least, it looks like Bandai Namco is trying to legally cover the franchise in all of its forms.

Klonoa is a pretty beloved franchise to many who have experienced it. Launching initially back in 1997 (or 1998 in North America) on PS1, Klonoa: Door to Phantomile launched the franchise, giving players a 2D platforming adventure in a 3D rendered space that was infectiously cartoonish and challenging all the same. At the time, IGN wrote that it was perhaps “the best platform on the market.” The franchise had several new entries including a 2008 release on the Nintendo Wii. However, the last title’s low sales pushed Bandai Namco to shelve the series for a long time.

We’re in a period where beloved entries of classic series are getting new attention. Sonic Colors: Ultimate has just come out and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is just over the horizon to name a few. If the Klonoa series is also getting a remaster, it’s one we’d love to see. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more details and announcements on the series from Bandai Namco.