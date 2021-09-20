New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 20, 2021

Here's what we've got coming for you this week on Shacknews' Twitch channel.
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Monday, Shacknews! A new week means it's time to lay out everything we have coming this week on our Twitch channel. From let's plays, to news breakdowns and more, here's what and when we'll be streaming this week.

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

If you enjoy our livestreaming content and want to throw some extra support our way, you can always subscribe to our channel. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get a free sub every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

If you're hungry for even more Shacknews content, you can find even more to consume over on the Shacknews YouTube channel and even our sister site, GamerHubTV. Have a great week, Shackers!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

