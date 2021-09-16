Where to find the Destroyed Dish in Fortnite Here's where you can find bottles of Robotic Grey in the Destroyed Dish in Fortnite.

Recent Fortnite Battle Passes have had a pattern of allowing characters to heavily customize a particular skin or cosmetic. That’s the case with the Toona Fish skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. This cartoon fish starts off entirely uncolored, but players can find paint bottles around the map, allowing them to color in different parts of Toona Fish’s outfit. One particular challenge asks players to find bottles of Robotic Grey in the Destroyed Dish area. Let’s find exactly where that is on the map.

Where to find the Destroyed Dish in Fortnite

The Destroyed Dish in Fortnite can be found at one of the new ruins added in Chapter 2 Season 4. Located between Dirty Docks and Corny Crops, the Destroyed Dish is located in the southern portion of an unnamed ruin, as circled in the map above.

As you approach the area, the paint bottles will appear on your minimap, like in the image above.

The first Robotic Grey paint bottle is located under this tent by the corner of the fence.

The second Robotic Grey paint bottle can be found on top of the partially destroyed base.

The third and final Robotic Grey paint bottle can be found on the piece of the destroyed alien mothership. It can be seen from the rooftop where the second bottle is located.

Once you collect all three paint bottles and exit the game, you’ll be rewarded with the Robotic Grey color option for the Toona Fish skin. Keep in mind that this is exclusive to owners of the Battle Pass. If you haven’t purchased it, the bottles won’t appear and you won’t have access to the Toona Fish skin.

That’s where you can find the Destroyed Dish and collect the Robotic Grey paint bottles for the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite. For more helpful Fortnite guides, stick with Shacknews.