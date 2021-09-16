Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.2 patch notes nerf Scorch Cannon barriers in Fallen Walker event Destiny 2's latest hotfix will fix the barriers that often keep players from turning the Fallen Walker public event Heroic. Read the full patch notes here.

Destiny 2 is a pretty great game, but as with any game full of live content that is constantly evolving, there’s always the chance something will break in unforeseen ways as new content is introduced. Such is the case with the Scorch Cannon barriers in the Fallen Walker public event, which was repelling players and preventing them from turning the event Heroic. That’s one of a few fixes on the slate in Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.2, and we’ve got the full patch notes right here.

Updated September 16, 2021 @ 10:38 a.m. PT: The full and expanded patch notes have been posted by Bungie and listed below as well.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.2 patch notes

The barriers around the Scorch Cannons during the Fallen Walker public event have been a thorn in Guardians' sides as they try to turn the event Heroic.

Bungie started deploying the Hotfix 3.3.0.2 during server maintenance on September 16, 2021. Alongside the announcement of the pending maintenance, Bungie also provided notes which speak to a general list of issues addressed in this hotfix. Topline among them is a fix for Scorch Cannons in the Fallen Walker public event. The barriers on these cannons were repelling players, which could prevent them from doing the steps necessary to make the event Heroic and get better rewards out of it.

There were quite a few other fixes on the way too. Check out the full list of notes below:

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where Precious Scars was not correctly restoring player shields on matching weapon kills.

Weapons

Increased the effect of both the impact and detonation of Explosive Light on Rocket Launchers to now increase damage by 25%.

Fixed an issue where Danger Zone was not functioning correctly on Rocket Launchers.

Increase the cooldown of Shoot to Loot to four seconds.

This is a temporary measure to prevent shooting a brick that can't be picked up to trigger the auto-reload.

Fixed an issue where ammo picked up by players could be quickly shot with Shoot to Loot to get additional ammo.

Fixed an issue where an interaction between Hawkmoon and Hand Cannon Holster allowed for repeated Paracausal shots.

Fixed an issue with Ager's Scepter where a player’s Super wouldn't drain while in empowered mode.

Title Seal

Fixed issue where a gilding Triumph could be completed before the base title Seal was claimed.

Fixed issue where the Wyvern precision kill objective wasn't progressing as intended.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where selecting the Beyond Light Deluxe Edition upgrade from the Timeline took players to the full Deluxe Edition page instead of the upgrade page on the Steam store.

Fixed an issue where Windows 7 users were unable to launch the game due to some incompatible *.dll files.

Localization

Fixed an issue with Japanese translations of a few lore entries.

Fixed an issue where several languages did not have a description for the Seasonal artifact.

General

Fixed an issue where the Xunyou offer was not rewarding the correct items.

Attention!: The following note was left off of Hotfix 3.3.0.2's official patch notes although included in an advance notice: "The barriers around the Scorch Cannons in the Fallen Walker public event will no longer repel players." We reached to Bungie and will be testing to clarify whether or not this fix has actually occured as previously listed.

That concludes the list of changes coming to Destiny 2 in Hotfix 3.3.0.2. As the patch rolls out, look for these changes, especially if you’ve been having issues with the matters they address. Need help with the working ends of the game? Be sure to check out our full Destiny 2 walkthrough and strategy guide, including deep dive guides into various aspects of the Season of the Lost.