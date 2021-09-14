New iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max phones revealed at Apple Special Event In addition to the standard iPhone 13, Apple also revealed the Pro and Pro Max models.

During the latest Apple Special Event, the tech company revealed the long-rumored iPhone 13, as well as the iPhone 13 Mini. However, Apple’s iPhone announcements didn’t stop there. Apple has announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, more powerful versions of the phone with an increased camera quality.

We got our first look at the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max during the California Streaming event on September 14, 2021. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature a triple lens ultrawide camera setup. Apple also boasts that the phones sport a 5-core GPU as well as all-day battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro is 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max sits at 6.7 inches.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature the standard 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage options. However, these phones also include a 1TB storage option and are the first iPhones to do so. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max owners can also enjoy a 120 Hz adaptive refresh display.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for pre-order this Friday. The Pro starts at $999 USD, and the Pro Max will start at $1099 USD. Both phones will hit shelves later this month on September 24.