New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

New iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max phones revealed at Apple Special Event

In addition to the standard iPhone 13, Apple also revealed the Pro and Pro Max models.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the latest Apple Special Event, the tech company revealed the long-rumored iPhone 13, as well as the iPhone 13 Mini. However, Apple’s iPhone announcements didn’t stop there. Apple has announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, more powerful versions of the phone with an increased camera quality.

We got our first look at the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max during the California Streaming event on September 14, 2021. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature a triple lens ultrawide camera setup. Apple also boasts that the phones sport a 5-core GPU as well as all-day battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro is 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max sits at 6.7 inches.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature the standard 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage options. However, these phones also include a 1TB storage option and are the first iPhones to do so. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max owners can also enjoy a 120 Hz adaptive refresh display.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for pre-order this Friday. The Pro starts at $999 USD, and the Pro Max will start at $1099 USD. Both phones will hit shelves later this month on September 24.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola