Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 brings back Kevin the Cube Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 brings some fascinating ties to Chapter 1.

Epic Games continues to build out the lore and overall narrative in Fortnite through its seasons and in-game events. Most recently, the alien invasion-themed Chapter 2 Season 8 concluded with an event that saw the destruction of the massive mothership that had been looming over Battle Royale island. During the event, fans witnessed the return of one of the mysterious purple cube also referred to as Kevin. Not only did the cube appear in the event, it’s one of the major themes for Chapter 2 Season 8.

Following the season-ending event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, Epic Games revealed the story trailer for Chapter 2 Season 8. In the trailer, we see several characters, including Shadow Ops and Headhunter, exploring the ruins of the mothership, which crashed down onto Battle Royale Island. The group comes across the massive purple cube, which then activates, with glyphs glowing across its surface. We then see a horde of skeletal enemies known as “Sideways.” It’s also revealed that there are at least a dozen cubes scattered across the map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is officially subtitled “Cubed.” We last saw Kevin during the epic conclusion to Chapter 1 Season 6 more than two years ago. With it originating from some sort of alternate dimension or planet, it makes sense that Epic Games brought the fan-favorite cube back for an invasion-themed season.

As players explore and discover all of the map changes in the latest Season, they may find themselves entering a Sideways anomaly, taking them to an alternate dimension where “gravity is low and building is non-existent.” There are also new versions of weapons for them to pick up and unleash on foes, such as the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun.

This season’s Battle Pass also features a wide variety of characters. From the laughably absurd Fabio Sparklemane to The Red Slayer himself, Carnage, there’s a lot for players to unlock this season. Interestingly enough, the bonus skin for this season’s Battle Pass has yet to be revealed, appearing as a silhouette in-game.

There are surely many more secrets hiding in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that we’ll discover in the coming days. To keep up with the latest challenges and lore in Fortnite, Shacknews has you covered.