Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney & Apple react to court injunction on App Store payments

The Apple vs Epic Games case has been an ongoing saga in the business and entertainment worlds since last year. All stemming from Apple’s decision to yank Fortnite from the App Store after Epic Games made it possible for players to pay them separately through third-party methods, circumventing a major App Store policy. Following a judge coming to a decision on the case, leadership from both Apple and Epic Games has commented on the ruling.
Courts ruled on September 10, 2021, that Apple will need to allow developers to use third-party payment options for in-app purchases. On the other hand, Epic Games was ordered to pay Apple millions of dollars as a result of breaching its App Store contract. There were wins and losses on both sides, and we’ve now got fresh reactions from each party.
Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games took to Twitter to share his thoughts following the ruling.
Apple also gave a statement on the ruling, which was shared by Twitter user @markgurman.
The court ruling marks the end of the Apple vs Epic Games saga, for now. Epic Games still wants to see Fortnite return to the App Store, and it’s yet to be seen if Apple will work with them on a deal to make that happen. We will continue to report on any potential updates and the impacts of the Apple vs Epic Games feud.
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_