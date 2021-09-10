Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney & Apple react to court injunction on App Store payments Both sides weigh in after courts rule on the Apple vs Epic Games case.

The Apple vs Epic Games case has been an ongoing saga in the business and entertainment worlds since last year. All stemming from Apple’s decision to yank Fortnite from the App Store after Epic Games made it possible for players to pay them separately through third-party methods, circumventing a major App Store policy. Following a judge coming to a decision on the case, leadership from both Apple and Epic Games has commented on the ruling.

Courts ruled on September 10, 2021, that Apple will need to allow developers to use third-party payment options for in-app purchases. On the other hand, Epic Games was ordered to pay Apple millions of dollars as a result of breaching its App Store contract. There were wins and losses on both sides, and we’ve now got fresh reactions from each party.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games took to Twitter to share his thoughts following the ruling.

Today’s ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers.

Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers.

Thanks to everyone who put so much time and effort into the battle over fair competition on digital platforms, and thanks especially to the court for managing a very complex case on a speedy timeline. We will fight on.

Apple also gave a statement on the ruling, which was shared by Twitter user @markgurman.

Today the Court has affirmed what we’ve known all along: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law. As the Court recognized ‘success is not illegal.’ Apple faces rigorous competition in every segment in which we do business and we believe customers and developers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world. We remain committed to ensuring the App Store is a safe and trusted marketplace that supports a thriving developer community and more than 2.1 million U.S. jobs, and where the rules apply equally to everyone.

The court ruling marks the end of the Apple vs Epic Games saga, for now. Epic Games still wants to see Fortnite return to the App Store, and it’s yet to be seen if Apple will work with them on a deal to make that happen. We will continue to report on any potential updates and the impacts of the Apple vs Epic Games feud.