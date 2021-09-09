Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 39 It's time for another round of fun film and television discussions.

Pop! Goes the Culture! is our movie and television discussion show here on Shacknews. Hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates, so tune in for Episode 39 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 39 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’re holding our show a couple hours of earlier than usual, as to avoid the big PlayStation event that's going down later today. Be sure to stop by and talk about all the madness with us. We’d love to hear what you think about the first trailer for Matrix Resurrections or Don't Look Up.

We owe our gratitude to everyone that tunes into our show today. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you’re interested in further supporting Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 39 of Pop! Goes the Culture!