Plitch creator on how the service individualizes the PC gaming experience We spoke with the CEO and co-founder of Plitch to learn more about the software.

In addition to interviewing the people that make some of our favorite games, we here at Shacknews like to chat with the folks that make the products and services that compliment those experiences. Plitch is a service that lets players fine-tune their difficulty settings for single-player games on PC, so we caught up with the company’s CEO to learn more about the service.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke spoke with Robert Maroschik, CEO and co-founder of Plitch to learn more about how the service will enhance the player experience on PC. During the interview, Maroschik went more in-depth on how Plitch works. “It allows you to individualize your single-player PC games to your skills and tastes,” he said. “You can make them harder or easier as you go, it’s your little helper whenever you’re stuck in a situation but it can also make your game more challenging.”

During the interview, we showcase footage of Plitch running through Resident Evil Village. Players have the option to turn off reloads, max out their health, remove items, and more. Maroschik also talked about how Plitch was born out of necessity for those that don’t have endless hours to sink into games. “We’re getting older, some of us don’t have as much time anymore, so we wanted to have a software that helps us still enjoy all of the really cool games that are out there.”

