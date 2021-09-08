GameStop (GME) announces new Pembroke Pines, Florida customer care center GameStop (GME) has announced plans to open a customer care center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

We learned about GameStop’s (GME) financial performance over the last few months when the company revealed its Q2 2021 earnings results. In addition to reporting on its net sales, GameStop (GME) also shared news and information about the company’s business that may have an effect on the stock. This included the announcement that GameStop has entered a lease to open a new customer care center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

GameStop (GME) announced its new Customer Care Center in its Q2 2021 financial earnings report. In the Second Quarter Overview section of the release, GameStop talks about its new facility, stating that it has “entered into a lease of a new customer care center in Pembroke Pines, Florida and started building out U.S.-based customer care operations.”

This announcement means that GameStop has signed a lease for an area of land or for an existing building, that they will use for their upcoming customer care center. Outside of that, there aren’t many concrete details, such as when the center will be operational. The company also gave an update on the new fulfillment center that’s being built in Reno, Nevada, which was announced earlier this summer.

With GameStop putting a strong effort on its ecommerce business, it makes sense that there will be a need for more customer care centers, fielding customer inquiries and providing a line of contact between the business and consumers. The full GameStop (GME) Q2 2021 earnings results revealed some larger than expected losses, though it isn’t all bad news for the video game retailer. We’ll continue to cover everything you need to know about the business side of GameStop right here on Shacknews.